Teen who threatened to kill a friend over lost drugs and cash handed no conviction in a Children's Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
May 23 2022 - 6:30pm
A teen has walked away from a slew of charges with probation in a Childrens' Court. File photo.

A teenager who threatened to kill his friend after he mistakenly thought he stole a bag of drugs and cash has been granted probation in a Childrens' Court.

