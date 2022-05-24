Man who tried to steal car from police car park wanted for breach of parole

A young man who was in court earlier this year for trying to steal a car from a police compound is the focus of police attention within months of his last escapade.
Victoria Police this week issued the public notice on Shamus Tuohy for an outstanding warrant for beach of parole.
Advertisement
The image of Tuohy has been released on the Eyewatch - Ballarat Police Service Area facebook page, hoping someone may know where he is.
Tuohy faced court in March over the theft of a Volkswagen stolen from a Ballarat address on January 26 this year. The next day, the car was found parked outside a Maryborough address, before being towed back to Mayborough Police Station.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Several hours later Tuohy and a co-accused jumped on to wheelie bins and climbed over the fence of the police station's secure car park.
After jumping the fence, the accused used a key to unlock the stolen Volkswagen that was sitting on a tow truck in the parking lot.
Tuohy was arrested a short distance away and later pleaded guilty to the offences.
On March 24, Tuohy was sentenced to three months in prison, a sentence for which he had already served 55 days.
Anyone with information on Tuohy's current whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.