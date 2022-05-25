Ferrari driver blames 'seamless acceleration' for speeding

A Beeac tradie has blamed a 2001 Ferrari's "seamless acceleration" for being caught speeding on the Ballarat-Colac Road at Corindhap.
Colin McDowell, 29, was intercepted by police in September last year, allegedly driving at 135km/h in a 100 zone.
Representing himself at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, Mr McDowell apologised repeatedly for his actions, pleading guilty and asking for his licence to be spared.
"I was driving a high-performance car, not mine, a 2001 Ferrari, and unlike modern cars, there's no driver aids such as cruise control, it has really smooth and seamless acceleration with the slightest pressure," he said.
"Changing acceleration is easy at highway speeds - I wasn't testing out the car, I don't have a habit of driving in excess of the speed limit."
He said he worked in Melbourne as a tradie, and his apprentice would be unable to help drive him around, and he also worked at the family's pub in Beeac, where the closest supermarket is 20 minutes away.
It was also noted he had no driving priors, with no detections since.
Magistrate Ron Saines said he understood and accepted McDowell's submissions, but he was hamstrung by mandatory minimum sentencing legislation.
"In sentencing you - it's not for a pattern of driving but for your driving on September 15 last year," he said.
"This is an area of mandatory sentencing, parliament has decided on minimum sentencing, and I've said this many times, it's only the judiciary that speaks out against mandatory sentencing.
"The 'same size fits all cases' is proven to create injustice - but regardless of what's appropriate, different parliaments, regardless of political persuasions, enforce mandatory minimums.
"I must suspend your licence for six months, as is my legal obligation.
" I know Beeac, I know that road, I've driven it countless times - in a Ferrari or anything else, the obligation is on yourself not to foaall into a habit of not paying attention to your speed."
As well as his licence suspension, McDowell was convicted and fined $680 plus costs.
The make of the Ferrari was not mentioned in the police summary.
