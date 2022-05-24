The Courier

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Uluru Statement pledge reaction in Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 24 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WONDER: Uncle Murray Harrison and Deb Clark fell, if done right, this is a true chance for change.

IF ANTHONY Albanese's opening declaration as prime minister is to truly make a difference and mature a nation, he must adopt an original approach, traditional owners in Ballarat say.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.