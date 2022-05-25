A prominent Ballarat real estate agent will be presenting at an important conference this weekend.
Ballarat Real Estate operations manager Jamie Lampard will be speaking at the Australian Real Estate Conference on the Gold Coast on Sunday.
He will be the only presenter from regional Victoria attending.
"It is one of the biggest conferences in Australasia with about 4000 people attending," Mr Lampard said.
It is a chance for people across different facets of the industry to come together.
"We can all collaborate and learn together to maximise our strengths," Mr Lampard said.
"And we get to learn from the best of the best."
Mr Lampard said staff at Ballarat Real Estate tended to stay in their jobs longer than the nine-month industry average. This will be the basis of his presentation.
"Many staff had been with us for 10 to 20-odd years, which is typically unheard of," Mr Lampard said.
"Being a property manager is tough, because you are dealing with challenging situations, landlords and tenants.
"We provide an environment where people enjoy coming to work."
Mr Lampard said working in the regions was one of the factors that helped employees stay in jobs longer.
"It comes down to the supportive work environment and I think we are quite lucky in regional Victoria."
Mr Lampard said they were able to be both professional and relaxed as well as community-driven.
While he will be one of the speakers at the event, he is also looking forward to hearing from others in the industry.
One of the topics Mr Lampard is looking forward to hearing more about is some of the innovative ideas that people are doing for their clients.
"Ultimately we are in a people-based industry, we want to make sure that everyone is getting the best experience possible," he said.
"It is all about learning from some of the best in the country.
"We can then replicate and implement that here in Ballarat."
