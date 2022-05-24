The Courier

Three year levels at Damascus College told to stay home because of teacher shortages caused by COVID and the flu

Updated May 24 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 7:30pm
CLASS CANCELLED: Damascus College has told some students to stay home for two days because of teacher shortages. File photo.

Just when it appeared education had returned to a post-lockdown normal, the dual blow of COVID-19 and rising flu numbers has thrown some regional schools into disarray due to a shortage of teachers on furlough.

