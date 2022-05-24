Just when it appeared education had returned to a post-lockdown normal, the dual blow of COVID-19 and rising flu numbers has thrown some regional schools into disarray due to a shortage of teachers on furlough.
Health experts are also encouraging the wearing of masks to be normal practice in an effort to curb the rising spread of influenza.
Advertisement
Issues including COVID and influenza led to a late night email from interim principal Christopher Grant on Monday, asking years seven,eight and nine to "move to independent learning".
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Independent Education Union singled out the 1100-student Mt Clear campus, as well as Shepparton's Notre Dame College for acute issues with lack of staff due to illness.
"Hopefully we're not going to get to the point where entire schools have to close," IEU assistant state secretary Simon Schmidt said. "We're not into peak flu season yet and it will be up to schools to make their own decisions about staying open."
Melbourne School of Population and Global Health epidemiologist Nancy Baxter said we needed to make mask-wearing the norm for at least two months each winter.
"Some schools are already insisting that students wear masks again - at least until winter is over and these flu and COVID outbreaks have settled down," she said.
"Flu's been around for thousands of years. We could have prevented many, many deaths if people had just got used to the idea of mask-wearing."
She said sending sick students home was also a big bug-stopper.
"Just don't go to school if you're sick. Don't go if you have a single symptom."
Victorian Health Department data shows that so far this year, the most commonly affected group for flu has been boys aged 15-19 (825). That is already more than 100-times higher than the flu figures for the same group last year when lockdowns limited the spread.
It's been a similar story in the City of Ballarat: females aged 15-19 (11) have been the worst affected.In Moorabool, 9 boys aged 10-14 have had the flu - while Golden Plains has seen 8 girls in the 15-19-year-old category.
But the true situation may be much worse. The DHHS data only relates to reports from GPs and laboratories. Official COVID figure have also been higher - with 320 new cases recorded in the latest daily data. The Ballarat ratio of active COVID cases is 1.8 per 100 people - one of the highest in the state. In Moorabool it's 1.5, Golden Plains 1.3 and Hepburn 1.1
The wave of illness hitting young Victorians has already led to a one-week extension of NAPLAN test deadlines.
Advertisement
"No one wants to go back to remote learning," Mr Schmidt said. "Some schools are already combining classes. Once the flu really kicks in a few months, we could be seeing classes of 50 or 60 kids with one teacher, or one teacher with a learning support officer."
Mr Schmidt said many non-government schools had already exhausted emergency teacher budgets for the year, or were close to it.
"Many schools are struggling to manage absences, and we are very concerned about the workload burdens being piled up on already-exhausted staff as they cover for their colleagues," he said. "With COVID numbers trending up, the flu season hitting and not enough relief teachers to go around, the situation is likely to get more difficult over Winter."
Mr Schmidt said asking individual year levels to stay home for a day or two was "disruptive" but could be the safest way to handle the crisis.
"(It's) certainly safer for students, families and staff than regularly combining classes while COVID and the flu are circulating. The two most important things for schools to do now are to prioritise staff welfare and to plan ahead. It's going to be much easier for families to manage 'stay at home days' if plenty of notice is given."
But community disruption can also be significant when parents are unable to care for children without taking time off work..
Advertisement
Damascus VET students, athletics carnival participants and pupils unable to stay at home were able to attend on Tuesday, along with years 10, 11 and 12. This week's parent-teacher interviews were also cancelled. Classes will return to normal on Thursday.
Professor Baxter said a few simple steps could prevent the classroom from being a cauldron of viruses and one was the difficult issue of classroom ventilation in Winter:
"You'll need HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Absorbing) filters," Professor Baxter said. "If the CO2 levels are high, the kids are likely to get sleepy and not concentrate. It's really important for schools to bring in heating and ventilation specialists to sort this out."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.