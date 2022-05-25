The Courier
Updated

Grampians Health rules remain unchanged following St John's visitor ban

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 25 2022 - 6:21am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St John of God Ballarat Hospital

UPDATED, WEDNESDAY 3PM

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.