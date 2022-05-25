McKay jumps to lead in CHFL player of year award | round 6 voting

Hepburn veteran Andy McKay has taken the lead in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year award for the first time this season.
McKay received the maximum 10 votes for the second week in a row as the Burras ran over the top of Newlyn at Hepburn on Saturday.
hge has now had the highest possible tally in three games.
McKay is on 35 after six rounds - one ahead of Dunnstown ruckman Khyle Forde.
Hepburn ruckman Sean Tighe has moved into third position on 31, having also overtaken previous leader Todd Finco from Springbank.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
