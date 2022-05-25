A host of footballers with links to Ballarat and the western district have nominated for the AFL mid-season draft which will be held next week.
Among those considered in the mix to find an AFL home include former GWV Rebel players Charlie Molan and Jamieson Ballantyne who have been playing for the 'Young Guns' team in recent weeks, with both showing plenty of promise.
Advertisement
Molan has this season joined Williamstown in the VFL and was considered one of the unlucky players not to be chosen in last season's national and rookie drafts.
Ballantyne, from Portland, has been a star in the 'Young Guns' team and was the leading goal kicker with three goals from the wing in an eye-catching display against Vic. Country.
Other players to nominate include GWV Rebels pair Flynn Loader and Hamish Sinnott, Jye Lockett, who is currently playing on the Gold Coast.
Warrnambool's Angus Bade, who is playing with the Footscray VFL team is also in the mix as is former Rebel and veteran, Williamstown's Tom Downie.
Wade Derksen, who has played a handful of games of Sunbury and is now at Peel Thunder has also put his name forward as has former Rebel and Collingwood player Jay Rantall, who is this season playing at Norwood.
The AFL Mid-season Draft will be held on June 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.