McEvoys say final farewell to SA to complete relocation to Ballarat

Leading father and son horse racing training partnership Tony and Calvin McEvoy has formally completed its relocation to Ballarat.
The McEvoys this week closed their South Australian stable at Angaston, where they had a training base for 12 years.
Originally from SA, they announced in February they were leaving the property, once the headquarters of the training empire led by the legendary Colin Hayes and later his sons David and Peter Hayes.
The McEvoys announced three years ago their intention to move to a new 100-box state-of-the-art facility on-course at Ballarat Turf Club and have been training the bulk of their team from the location since early last year.
Since being based at Sportsbet-Ballarat they have developed an outstanding winning strike rate at the complex - particularly on the synthetic circuit.
Seven of the McEvoys' latest six winners have been in Ballarat, with five on the all-weather track. This includes a double on Monday, May 16, and a treble on Monday.
Their other win came with Belle Plaisir ($7.50) in the listed $150,000 RA Lee Stakes, 1600m, at Morphettville on Saturday.
The stable will have another four starters on the Polytrack surface on Friday and has nine nominations for Monday's race meeting on turf.
This has them locked in a tight battle for the BTC trainer of the year with Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, who are on 21 wins, one more than the McEvoys.
The McEvoy's runners on Friday include first-starter, 3yo filly Mietta, in the Stock and Station Agents Maiden, 1000m.
The daughter of I Am Invincible was purchased for $320,000 at a Magic Millions Gold Coast yearling sale.
BALLARAT apprentice jockey Alana Kelly continues to impress.
She returns from holidays at Cranbourne on Thursday in 12th position on the jockeys' premiership for the season with two months to go.
She is only two away from the top 10.
FOXY Frida ($2.60 favourite) has kicked on this preparation for Ballarat trainer Andrew Noblet.
Fifth in last year's Ballarat Cup, Foxy Frida had the second win of her autumn campaign in the listed Centaurea Stakes, 2015m, for fillies and mares at Morphettville on Saturday.
THE Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Saunter Boy continues to take all before him,
The Galleywood Hurdle is now bound for the Grand National Hurdle after taking out the $150,000 Australian Hurdle, 3900m, at Sandown Lakeside on Sunday.
