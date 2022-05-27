RE-WATCH | CHFL round 7 live stream: Creswick v Carngham-Linton

CRESWICK had its first win of the CHFL season on Saturday.
The Wickers capitalised on a big second quarter to defeat Carngham-Linton by 37 points at Creswick - 16.14 (110) to 10.13 (73).
Although it breaks the ice for Creswick, Carngham-Linton remains without a win.
Creswick set up the victory with a six-goal second term.
This gave it a 42-point lead at half-time and control for the rest of the day.
