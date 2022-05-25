The Courier
Home/Video

Big plans ahead for Learmonth football and netball communities

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 25 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learmonth Football and Netball Club president Stephen Griffin in the new-look visitors' rooms.

The finishing touches are being made to a major upgrade of the Learmonth Football and Netball Club changerooms and asscociated facilities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.