The finishing touches are being made to a major upgrade of the Learmonth Football and Netball Club changerooms and asscociated facilities.
The Courier's David Brehaut had a chat with club president Stephen Griffin about what the project, which began late last year, offers Learmonth and the greater Ballarat region's sporting community.
Griffin also highlighted that this is just the start, with other redevelopments at the Learmonth Recreation Reserve being panned for the next few years.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
