Promise to continue, but not yet complete, historic fernery

For nearly 30 years, what was widely considered the crowning jewel of Ballarat's historic Botanical Gardens was marred by an air of decay, having fallen into disrepair long ago.
Ambitious council plans to redevelop the gothic-inspired nineteenth century Batten Fernery were, in that time, repeatedly beset by delay, shifting visions and dashed funding commitments.
Having finally completed a $1.7 million heritage-approved replica of the fernery's original entrance early last year, however, it appears progress is set to continue, with council endorsing stage two works as well as a new "high-level" masterplan to complete the project.
That said, council's endorsement to continue with the works comes with a caveat: according to council officers, the new masterplan is not expected to be complete until the 2023-24 financial year "pending budget availability", meaning the project will not be finished until 2025 at the very earliest.
Councillor Mark Harris, who moved the motion to continue with the works, said council was conscious the community was anxious to see the project's end.
"This has always been one of those projects that just creeps on and on," he said. "In many respects, people in Ballarat are sick of it; we really need to get this area of the gardens finished."
"[The delays] stem from the problems we've had regarding how big the fernery is going to be."
Councillor Ben Taylor directly queried whether a new masterplan was entirely necessary, given the existence of detailed project plans and the largely unchanged layout of the gardens.
In answer, director of infrastructure and environment Bridget Wetherall said a "high-level strategic document" was required to accommodate emerging challenges, including "climate change and population growth".
"Considering the age of the current masterplan [conceived in 1995] and the 2014 visionary plan, we're looking for a higher-level strategic document that can really help guide future decisions around major investments," she said, adding that the new masterplan - in contrast to its predecessor - would not focus solely on "operational level" issues, such as the location of garden beds.
To this, Cr Samantha McIntosh said that though she wasn't against a new masterplan in principle, it would be fall to council officers to ensure it didn't needlessly repeat conclusions already arrived at in existing plans.
"It's been almost 30 years since the Friends [of Ballarat Botanical Gardens] first lobbied for this project," she said. "I think it makes sense to look at that high-level visionary plan for the future but we must be mindful of all [the previous work] that has been done."
Cr McIntosh added there was also now a pressing need to prioritise the development, with global events, such as the Commonwealth Games, fast approaching.
"We, again, [need to] reflect on the Commonwealth Games - this is a great opportunity to ensure we have a beautiful space for people to visit."
Stage two works, predominantly involving landscaping with a view to connecting the new entrance to the north and south gardens and the conservatory, among other things, will cost in the order of $510,000, with half the funds to be jointly provided by the Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens and the Ballarat Botanical Gardens Foundation.
Council officers anticipate stage two will be complete prior to next year's Begonia Festival.
