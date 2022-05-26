The Courier

Man accused of growing more than 1300 cannabis plants bailed

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
Updated May 26 2022 - 9:00am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo of cannabis plants.

A man accused of growing 1320 cannabis plants weighing 600 kilograms at a rural property has been released on bail.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.