Man accused of growing more than 1300 cannabis plants bailed

A man accused of growing 1320 cannabis plants weighing 600 kilograms at a rural property has been released on bail.
Police found Ngoc Nguyen, 25, walking back from the greenhouse where the cannabis was being grown on the Inverliegh property on February 28 and arrested him after he attempted to flee.
About 180 grams of dried cannabis was also seized.
Police informant Kira Patten said Nguyen's drivers' licence, credit card and laptop was found in a storage area used for accommodation on the property.
Crown prosecutor Jessica Hotchkin said Nguyen made admissions to being involved in growing the plants.
But defence barrister Cara Foot said there were issues about whether the police evidence amounted to cultivating cannabis and there would be a delay in receiving forensic analysis from items at the scene.
Magistrate Bruce Cottrill said there was no doubt this would be a major issue at the contested committal hearing and ultimately trial.
The court heard Nguyen has no prior criminal history.
He is a permanent resident in Australia but his application for citizenship was refused in April due to the alleged offending.
Mr Cottrill said he found the prosecution's concern that Nguyen would flee if released on bail and not return to court was purely speculation.
He said there was no evidence before the court Nguyen would endanger the safety and welfare of the public if released on bail.
Nguyen was granted bail to live with his family in Melbourne. He will work with his friend who has also provided surety.
He will be required to surrender his passport, not leave Victoria or Australia or attend any points of international departure.
He will also have to report to a police station multiple times a week.
Nguyen and his co-accused Hunh Van Le, 38, will return to court in October for a contested committal hearing where three police members will be questioned.
Van Le remains in custody.
Both men are charged with cultivated a commercial quantity of cannabis, which Mr Cottrill said was a serious charge.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
