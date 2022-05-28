The Courier

Ballarat Health Services launches end of financial year tax appeal to raise money for newborn hearing diagnostic machinery

By Malvika Hemanth
May 28 2022 - 5:30am
GOOD CAUSE: Jenna Freedman with her son George, who was diagnosed with permanent hearing loss, said she is thrilled to be a part of Ballarat Health Services end-of-financial-year tax appeal aimed at raising money for newborn hearing diagnostic machinery. Picture: Luke Hemer.

Ballarat Health Services (BHS), part of Grampians Health, is calling on locals to dig deep this June to assist them with funding a much needed hearing diagnostic machine for infants experiencing hearing loss.

