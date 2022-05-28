Ballarat Health Services (BHS), part of Grampians Health, is calling on locals to dig deep this June to assist them with funding a much needed hearing diagnostic machine for infants experiencing hearing loss.
BHS, the only health service in Victoria using hearing diagnostic machinery from 2009, is looking to raise $75,000 as part of their end of financial year tax appeal, to purchase a state-of-the-art newborn hearing diagnostic machine.
Advertisement
Jenna Freedman, whose son, George, now two and half years old and was diagnosed with severe, permanent hearing loss when he was one month old at the Ballarat Base Hospital, said the machinery would greatly benefit parents and children in similar circumstances to her.
"For this to be launched, it's something that's close to our heart and that we're very passionate to support and having this equipment available in Ballarat will be excellent for the families who need to get their children diagnosed with hearing loss," Ms Freedman said.
She also said the machinery would be vital in ensuring parents and children would not lose precious developmental time not knowing whether their child had significant hearing loss like she did.
"(This machinery) would have meant that the time that we spent testing would have been cut down, which is crucial, and any time that's able to be cut off is extremely beneficial."
Campbell Stevens, a Ballarat based audiologist who conducts the newborn diagnostic testing, said the importance of the machinery could not be overstated as it will allow professionals to gain a deeper understanding of a child's hearing loss.
"The importance of diagnosing babies as early as possible, so that they can receive hearing aids, Cochlear implants or medical treatment, cannot be overstated. It makes life-long differences to speech and language development and educational outcomes," Mr Stevens said.
"This next generation of equipment can perform various types of tests including Auditory Brainstem Response (ABR), Auditory Steady State Response (ASSR) and Otoacoustic Emissions (OAEs). All these tests are performed to give a complete picture of hearing. The results can then be used to program the hearing aids, which cannot happen without accurate results."
Grampians Health chief operating officer community and aged care Craig Wilding, who oversees audiology services for the region, said he is asking for support from the Ballarat community to help with providing high quality services for Ballarat's youngest patients.
"When a family receives news that their newborn has a hearing loss, this can be a very stressful time for them. It's important that our families can receive the care they need without having to travel."
BHS marketing coordinator for fundraising Chris Gerakiteys said she is hopeful, over the coming month, to see donations flood through.
"The whole purpose of the end of financial year tax appeal is to raise money for this machine as the current system we have is quite slow and we want to ensure we don't miss any of those windows of learning, like language development," Ms Gerakiteys said.
"All the money we raise will go towards the machine; as people get to the end of the financial year, hopefully we'll see them wanting to make a tax deductible donation."
Donations for the 2022 Tax appeal can be made online here.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.