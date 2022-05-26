East Point great Paul Kodorenko will line up for the reigning premier this weekend, two years after he retired, as the club looks to answer tactical questions posed by Bacchus Marsh.
Despite hanging up the boots at the end of the 2019 season, Kodorenko has played the last two games for the Roos' reserves due to low numbers and showed little signs of rust, being named best-on-ground on both occasions.
Kodorenko's form and size in the ruck have given East Point food for thought as it looks to negate the influence of Bacchus Marsh superstar Daniel Burton.
Burton is averaging 41.6 hit outs a match and ranks second in the league for clearances (average 11 per game) and score involvements (average 7.2).
Kodorenko retired at the end of the 2019 season, having played over 200 senior games for East Point.
He was captain of the Roos' inaugural premiership side in 2018 but missed the grand final win the following year through injury.
A three-time club best and fairest winner, Kodorenko also made the BFNL team of the year five times and finished in the top 10 of the Henderson Medal count on multiple occasions.
Bacchus Marsh forward Aaron Willitts is touch-and-go for the match, having missed the past two weeks through injury.
The winner of Saturday's clash will earn welcome space on an ever-tightening ladder with the Roos in fifth and the Cobras in seventh, part of the five-club jam on 12 points.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
