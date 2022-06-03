The Courier

Parliament has introduced a new Sustainable Forests Timber Amendment (Timber Harvesting Safety Zones) Bill which will see protesters facing more than a $21,000 fine

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated June 3 2022 - 7:01am, first published 7:00am
Convener of Wombat Forestcare Gayle Osborne says the government's new 'Timber Harvesting Safety Zones' bill, which will see protesters fined more than $21,000 is a complete "overreaction." Picture: Alison Pouliot.

A new bill which will see protesters in 'timber harvesting safety zones' face a more than $21,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment has left protesters gobsmacked, environmental conservationists say.

