A new bill which will see protesters in 'timber harvesting safety zones' face a more than $21,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment has left protesters gobsmacked, environmental conservationists say.
The Sustainable Forests Timber Amendment (Timber Harvesting Safety Zones) Bill 2022, introduced into parliament on Tuesday, aims to ensure the safety of plantation workers operating on small and restricted forestry sites.
Advertisement
Protesters who illegally enter these sites and dangerously interfere with workers or their machinery will face maximum fines of more than $21,000 or 12 months imprisonment.
HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW
Protesters who illegally enter these sites and dangerously interfere with workers or their machinery will face maximum fines of more than $21,000 or 12 months imprisonment.
CEO of the Victorian Forest Products Association Deb Kerr said this bill would ensure forestry workers were safeguarded by the few erratic protesters who behave "like they are above the law."
"What is being proposed in the Victorian government's Sustainable Forests Timber Amendment (Timber Harvesting Safety Zones) Bill 2022 will better protect native forestry workers from those protesters - and protect the protesters themselves," she said.
"This legislation was necessary because the current penalties are not enough to deter those who illegally enter and disrupt harvest zones."
Convener of Wombat Forestcare Gayle Osborne, who advocated for the creation of the Wombat-Lerderderg National Park which the state government announced funding for last week, said she found the bill "absolutely outrageous."
"I thinks it's an overreaction," Ms Osborne said.
"Instead of dealing with the situation at hand the government is looking to prosecute brave people who are standing up for the environment."
Wildlife Victoria rescuer Jessica Robertson said she felt similarly, finding the bill "unbelievable" to comprehend.
"This Dan Andrews government only cares about supporting big industry; they don't give a damn about the environment and they're wanting to silence anyone who gets in their way," Ms Robertson said.
The bill also allows 'Timber Harvesting Safety Zones' authorised officers the ability to issue banning notices aimed at stopping protesters from "repeatedly engaging in dangerous activities" on forestry sites as well as granting them the power to search protester's bags, containers and vehicles for prohibited items.
Ms Osborne said this additional section of the bill was particularly confronting.
"Perfectly innocent people could have their vehicles searched on a vague suspicion which is outrageous," she said.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Ms Robertson added the bill would act as barrier for the general public to engage in peaceful protest.
"This bill will stop the public from protesting; it's actually giving plantation workers the authority to cease protests purely on the belief that protesters might be doing something untoward," she said.
Ms Robertson, who has been a key stakeholder in preventing the logging of a blue gum plantation owned by Geelong based wood processor, Midway Limited in Gordon which was set to go ahead on May 6 and has since been postponed, said she found it "a bit of coincidence" the bill was introduced at such a time.
"It's a bit of coincidence this bill was introduced at the same time we said we'd be onsite during the harvest (of the blue gum plantations in Gordon)," she said.
"The fact that we could be searched for no reason and fined for no reason just because they might believe we're causing a problem is ridiculous."
Ms Robertson said she felt this bill was particularly beneficial to large corporations.
Advertisement
"They want to silence the public and provide them no freedom to speak out; it's allowing big business to do whatever they want because they don't want the public to see what they're doing," she said.
The bill will also see PVC items and metal pipes which have been used dangerously in protest activities added to the list of prohibited items. Those using these items to obscure harvesting operations may potentially attract larger fines as well.
Minister for Agriculture Mary-Anne Thomas said the new bill will simultaneously ensure the safety of both plantation workers and protesters.
"Every Victorian has the right to be safe at work. Protests are becoming increasingly dangerous, particularly for workers, which is why this legislation will support them to get on with their job and minimise disruption to the industry," Ms Thomas said.
"We respect the right to protest safely but want to make sure workers go home to their families each day."
The bill is set to bring the Sustainable Forests (Timber) Act 2004 in line with other similar pieces of legislation including the Wildlife Act 1975.
Advertisement
HAVE YOUR SAY
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.