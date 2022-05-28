Putting on the Blitz: A Ballarat veteran and his lifelong love for a unique vehicle

Rowan 'Stretch' Gamble has plenty of interests in his life. For a man who has been blown up by a mortar, shot through the leg and struck by lightning, he regards himself as a lucky man.
'Wait', you say. 'Shot, blown up AND struck by lightning?'
Let's just say Mr Gamble's service in Vietnam with the 104 Signal Squadron was not uneventful.
But that's a story for another time. Today Mr Gamble is showing us around his Warrenheip property where he's parting ways with the last of his collection of historic WW2 era 'Blitz' CMP trucks.
He fell in love with the snub-nosed (so they could be packed onto ships easily) vehicles after his father purchased one following the the war to haul timber around Gisborne, Cobaw and Woodend. Their 'mutually-coherent' design meant no matter which manufacturer made the truck, parts were interchangeable.
Canada produced over 800,000 military vehicles during the war, and over 400,000 of these trucks were made there. Many were also produced in parts, and then sent around the world, including Australia, to be reconstructed.
The massive production of vehicles meant British and Commonwealth forces had one vehicle for every three men, while the US forces had one to seven. Canada alone outstripped Nazi Germany's vehicle production.
Rowan Gamble spoke to Caleb Cluff.
How did you come by these trucks?
It basically started up because my old man was into them when he was younger, hauling logs and whatever. I got the bug and continued on. I bought them when they become available. At one stage I had nine of them. Now these are the last three... and a shed full of parts.
I can see one over there, one over there... and one here, with a jib on it. This would have been used to haul logs?
Well, this particular one wasn't - well it probably was at one stage - but it's got a extra little piece on the back here to put some extra dolly wheels under the back. Its last job, before I got it, was hauling septic tanks around. The extra dolly wheels was because of the weight out there, so the front wouldn't lift up. They drove all around Ringwood like that. That's where it comes from.
All ex-army vehicles and four-wheel drive?
Yes, all Blitzes would be ex-army or air force, all military anyway. That's what they're all made for. The ones I've got are four-wheel drive, but they didn't have to be. You can get a two-wheel drive version, they were around but you don't see many of them. Everyone wants a four-wheeler.
They're an iconic look. The front (windscreen) is designed so there's no reflection off the glass?
This is the third version of them, it's known as a '13 cab'. They had an 11 cab and a 12 cab, and this is a 13 cab. The other two models, 11 and 12, the windscreens were sloped the other way. And they found out when the sun hits, the reflection would give their position away to the enemy. So they turned them inward; when the sun hits, it just reflects back on the ground, in front of them.
There were a lot of them made, weren't there?
I'd hate to think how many were actually made because the mind boggles. The amount of photographs I've got of them just around Australia is phenomenal. And they're still coming out of the woodwork.
We're not talking high speed, but you give them the traction, they'd walk up a brick wall... Good in winter, but not so good in the summer. Your windscreen folds out so you at least get some airflow through it. And most of the doors were taken off, or they fell off...- Rowan Gamble
I took a photograph of one in the 1970s converted to a canteen truck for the NSW Bush Fire Brigade.They must have been everywhere after the war.
They were everywhere. I can show you a photo where they are all lined up both in the disposal yards to sell them off. As far as the eye could see, there they were. They're known as a CMP: Canadian Military Pattern. The main thing for the war effort was everything had to be interchangeable between a Ford and a Chevrolet.
Even though they were slightly different in places, you could take a diff(erential) out of a Chev and put it under a Ford and vice-versa, all that sort of thing.
But they had their own little things that were different, including between the Australian models and the Canadian models. Canadian models, the little vent on the side was a different shape, because that's what they wanted. But here in Australia, we already had heaps of those here from the trucks we were making - 'why can't we use them?' And they said 'Yep, go ahead with it.'
With the Ford ones, they had a chequer-plate floor. It all came back to how much stuff had to be shipped backwards and forwards, and they didn't want to ship heavy plate across here if they didn't have to. So our government said, 'We've got heaps of loco(motive) plate. Use it.' It was actually heavier than the chequer- plate. The Chevs didn't have chequer-plate floors, just had a tin one. I don't know whether it was detrimental or not, but most of them still have floors today.
Have you driven them? I'm going to guess they don't have synchromesh.
Nope, definitely don't have synchromesh. And if you're not very good you nearly stop between changes. With the synchromesh, you only got to put the clutch in once. With a crash box, you got to apply it twice: one, to take it out of gear, then one to give it a rev for the gear that you're going into, and then put the clutch in and slip it in again.
When did these start becoming really common during the war?
They were made in 1942 and '43 for the Chevs. Ford actually (started) later, mainly because Ford wouldn't cull their military contract. GM did, they said 'You don't have to buy anymore' (of our old product). But Ford said 'No, you've got a contract with us, you've got to take them all.' So most of the Fords in the later years become ambulances and they were used with the air force or whatever.
I've interviewed people who had driven pre-Blitzes from Alice Springs to Darwin during the war. And one bloke said to me, 'It ruined my backside, my back,' because it was such hard work. I mean, they're not comfortable, but they're a lot better than what came before them.
You have a look at the springs. And you say, well, they don't give much. The thing is, these ones were known as a 30-hundredweight (30 CWT) truck. And the weight they carried was phenomenal. And the smaller ones, your single drive ones, they were a 15 CWT. There was a 60 CWT as well. Oh they put loads on them.
What's the block?
In the Chevys that's a 216 (cubic inch displacement). They call them a 'stovebolt six'. That's a splash-fed motor. Four-speed gearbox, two-speed transfer case, so you could run it in high-range or low-range. The Fords were basically the same, but they had the V8 in them.
You're not going to break any land speed records.
Top speed for a Ford with the V8 was 35 miles an hour, recommended. They could go faster, but if you wanted it to last you didn't go faster than that. With the Chevs that was only 30 miles an hour. So we're not talking high speed, but you give them the traction, they'd walk up a brick wall.
You've restored a few of them?
I haven't actually restored them myself. I've started to work on them, then what tends to happen around here, someone else sees what I'm doing and says 'I'll buy that off you.' Of course, I sell them.
So you've got three left. This one's done some time hauling sewage tanks; these fellas over here?
One's got a water tank on it. When they were made for the army, they only had a 200-gallon tank on. This has an 800-gallon tank. So that's overloaded for a starter. This other one was a log hauler, came out of the bush near Woodend or Cobaw.
The engine block sits in the centre of the console. It's got to be noisy in there, doesn't it?
And very, very hot. Good in winter, but not so good in the summer. Your windscreen folds out so you at least get some airflow through it. And most of the doors were taken off, or they fell off, especially when they done the run up to Darwin. They chatter all the time and when you see the springs and the overloads on them, they didn't give much.
They're a beautiful looking thing though, aren't they?
I love the 13 cabs. The 11 and 12s don't turn me on so much, but it's probably because this is the model my dad had.
Tell me a bit about your dad. He used them to haul timber.
He did, a lot. He had a log jinker that went behind it, but he also used them as a crane, similar to this one, to haul the logs out and bring them to a what they call a landing, and then he would actually use another Blitz to load them on; they put cables around them and just roll them up the skids and up onto the load. That was over at Cobaw and Gisborne and Woodend, over in the bush.
Hard work.
It wasn't easy. Constant from sunup to sundown. Probably a bit more than that, because he'd leave before the sun was up, so he'd be up there trying to load when it did come up, and he'd be coming home with the last load after dark.
Old journalist, The Courier.
