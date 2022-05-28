Putting on the Blitz

He did, a lot. He had a log jinker that went behind it, but he also used them as a crane, similar to this one, to haul the logs out and bring them to a what they call a landing, and then he would actually use another Blitz to load them on; they put cables around them and just roll them up the skids and up onto the load. That was over at Cobaw and Gisborne and Woodend, over in the bush.