Alleged hit and run driver in residential drug rehabilitation program

Medical documents detailing the extent of injury an elderly man suffered in a hit and run collision are required to progress the criminal case against the accused driver, a court has heard.
Jesse Davies, 30, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday appearing via video link from a residential rehabilitation facility where he is living while on bail.
His case was adjourned until August to allow time for the prosecution to obtain detailed documents on the 86-year-old man's injuries from the collision and the lasting consequences on his health.
Davies was arrested on January 22 after he allegedly failed to give way at an intersection, collided with the victim on the drivers' side and sped off, while the victim was airlifted to hospital.
The victim's car was pushed off the road during the collision at the intersection of Longley Street and Leopold Street.
He remained in hospital receiving treatment for his life-threatening injuries when Magistrate Letizia Torres decided to bail Davies in March.
Police informant Detective Senior Constable Moore said during the bail hearing a toxicology report found Davies had drugs in his system at the time of the collision.
The court heard Davies was bailed to live at his grandmother's house in Buninyong but had since moved to a residential drug rehabilitation program, where he would stay for another four months.
Speaking to the court, Davies said he was 'quite enjoying it'.
"I haven't felt like this in a long time," he said.
While the case will return to court in August for a further committal mention after details of the victim's injuries are obtained, Davies will face the court again in July for a special mention to check on his progress.
"I want to make sure everything stays on track," Ms Torres said.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
