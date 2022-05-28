The Courier

Ballarat Art Space looking for Ballarat's next emerging artist

NW
By Nieve Walton
May 28 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CREATIVE: The Colorful Bunch are currently exhibiting at the Art Space, pictured members Kirk Waldorf, David Adams and John Canham. Picture: Luke Hemer

Finding a space to put your artwork in front of the people who enjoy it is one of the challenges of being an artist.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.