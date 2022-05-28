Finding a space to put your artwork in front of the people who enjoy it is one of the challenges of being an artist.
The Ballarat Art Space on Lydiard Street helped Emily Van Der Molen run her first solo exhibition in May last year and the experience helped her launch another solo show in Melbourne.
Creative Ballarat are now seeking more applications for the 2023 schedule.
All varieties of the arts can be displayed in the space including, 3D Art exhibitions, installations or performing art events.
"The experience was helpful," Ms Van Der Molen said.
"It was a good opportunity to see how people viewed my work.
"Often artists are holed up in the studio."
Ms Van Der Molen said she spent a lot of time talking to people about her work.
Her show Neuro Alchemy was a collection of bright floral artworks using paint and mixed mediums.
"I also recycle my paints, so if it dried on the pallet I peeled it off and use it in the artwork so it is all very textured," Ms Van Der Molen said.
Ms Van Der Molen said she was absorbing negative energy from the world around her.
She then used her artwork to turn the negative energy into a positive and joyful experience for the viewer.
"It was a happy collection of work and some people were surprised, they had not seen that type of work before," Ms Van Der Molen said.
She then went on to show her work at the Off the Kerb Gallery in Collingwood.
Ms Van Der Molen said presenting her artwork at the Art Space was a very positive experience.
"There are not a lot of spaces locally to show your work and I am very grateful I had that experience," she said.
Ms Van Der Molen will be opening her latest exhibition Gather and Garden next week on June 4 in the Soldiers Hill Old Butcher Shop Gallery
A group of retirees and art enthusiasts called the Colourful Bunch are currently exhibiting in the Art Space.
The group was created out of the Ballarat Society of Artists, this is their first exhibition together.
"It has been very good for us, quiet in the week but the weekend has been great," member John Canham said.
"There have been all sorts of people, mainly locals but also people from Melbourne."
The exhibition consists of a variety of mediums including oil, pastel and watercolor.
Mr Canham said it can often be difficult to find a space to display your art.
"Our art is fairly traditional so it is good to be where the foot traffic is," he said.
Mr Canham said he would absolutely recommend the Art Space to other Ballarat artists.
Details about how to apply can be found at creativeballarat.com.au/art-pathways.
