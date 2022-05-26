The Courier
2026 Commonwealth Games: No decision on infrastructure until end of 2022, government says

By Alex Ford
May 26 2022 - 7:00pm
Mars Stadium from above. Picture: Adam Spencer

More behind the scenes work will be required before councils learn exactly what Commonwealth Games infrastructure will be needed, and decisions may not arrive until the end of the year.

