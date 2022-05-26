The Greater Western Victoria Rebels take to Mars Stadium for the first time this weekend, looking to return from a three-week break in the NAB League boys season with a win.
The Rebels host the Western Jets in the first game of a double-header on Saturday at 11:30am, with the Geelong Falcons playing the Oakleigh Chargers afterwards.
Three debutants have been named for the Rebels, as they look to draw away from the Jets, who they share eight points with.
Isaac Hucker (East Point), Billy Taylor (Horsham Saints) and Nelson Troon (North Ballarat) will all play their first NAB League games on Saturday.
GWV Rebels talent operations lead Brooke Brown said a lot of players had been busy playing during the three-week break.
"It has been wonderful for our players to head back to their local clubs and play with their mates and most importantly give back to their home clubs," she said.
"We have also had Aaron Cadman represent the AFL academy in a game last weekend and a number of players including Cadman, Hugh Bond and Felix Fogaty play for Vic Country in the 18s and Sam Lalor, Archie Caldow, Flynn Penry, Oliver Hannaford and Jonty Faull represent Vic Country Under 16s.
"Some of our 19-year-old players (Jamieson Ballantyne, Hamish Sinnott and Charlie Molan) have also had the opportunity to play for the Young Guns side. So even though we have had a NAB League break, the players have been busy playing at different levels of football across Victoria."
The Rebels are looking to respond from an "uncharacteristic" 55-point loss to the Murray Bushrangers.
Brown said the players had learned a lot from watching vision of the game.
To be honest there was nowhere to hide. But, we are keen to ensure that players are learning from each game through watching vision and getting feedback off the coaches," she said.
