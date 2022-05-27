The Courier

Progress on Indigenous justice but are we genuinely sorry?

By Maeve McGregor
May 27 2022 - 12:00am
Truth-telling: proud Narungga woman Sarah Jane Hall at Victoria Park. Photo: Luke Hemer

"You live in a state of deep fear," said Sarah Jane Hall, after a pause. "Not being able to freely raise your children, to teach them their culture, their history, for deep fear the government would take them away - because it's happened before."

