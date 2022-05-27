The Courier

The clash Springbank has been waiting for | CHFL round 7 game-by-game previews, injury updates

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 27 2022 - 12:38am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Springbank coach Andrew Challis leads the Tigers from the ground after a win earlier this season. Picture: Adam Trafford

DUNNSTOWN V SPRINGBANK

at Dunnstown Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 4, 2021 - Tigers 8.12 (60) d Towners 7.16 (58)

Dunnstown (5th) 5 wins, 1 loss

Springbank (1st) 6 wins, 0 losses

Springbank is yet to be stretched in the Central Highlands Football League this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.