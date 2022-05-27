The clash Springbank has been waiting for | CHFL round 7 game-by-game previews, injury updates

Springbank is yet to be stretched in the Central Highlands Football League this season.
The Tigers have topped 100 points in each of their six games, won by more than 100 points four times and consequently sit on top of the ladder with a massive percentage.
Despite this record, no one knows how good Springbank is - including themselves.
The Tigers are still to play anyone within a bull's roar of being a contender for a top four finish - let alone being in the premiership race.
That all changes on Saturday when Springbank lines up against Dunnstown at Dunnstown.
The Towners have so far been the measuring stick for the competition, playing four teams that sit in the top six and losing just once against Gordon.
In the past two weeks in particular Dunnstown has overcome Skipton and Rokewood-Corindhap, which like Springbank have come off a run of relatively easy assignments in contrast to the Towners' finals-like run.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis, while acknowledging the significant step up this is for his players, does not believe that will be an issue.
"We really respect what they've done and how they're travelling. They are obviously one of the best.
"The way I look at it though, we have been preparing for this all season.
"We've been working on our game plan for six weeks to ensure it is up and going for what's going to be a big step up in pressure," he said.
"We've been training at high intensity to ensure we're ready.
"The boys are really looking forward to it.
"They're eager to have a crack at one of the best. We're looking forward to seeing where we're at," Challis said.
Challis said the challenge was there for the whole senior squad, with Springbank on top of the reserves ladder and Dunnstown third.
"It's a big day collectively as a club."
Challis expects the Tigers to be close to full strength for the encounter, with key forward Zak Bozanich to return.
He has played only three games and was a late withdrawal last round with groin soreness.
Challis said Bozanich could have played, but they had decided to be cautious and rest him.
He said with Stephen Staunton back and other avenues to goal there had been no need to take a risk.
The encounter will see Springbank's attacking brand developed around a powerful midfield led by Kieran Maher, Joel Maher, Harry Twaits, Todd Finco and Challis up against the defensive mindset of Dunnstown.
The Towners are not a big scoring unit, but have only once conceded more than 50 points this season.
PREDICTION: Tigers
The Bombers need to get their season going.
They have had a topsy-turvy start and what is clear is that right now they are a little off the pace.
Losses to Dunnstown and Gordon indicate that a top four finish is out of reach and that suggests Buninyong is going to struggle against Hepburn.
Tyrone Ross is leading the way - doing all he can to lift the Bombers - but he needs more teammates to consistently get on board.
The Burras are taking everything in their stride.
The experienced Andy McKay and Sean Tighe continue to shine, while at the other end of the scale the younger brigade are delighting coach Mitch Banner with their progress.
Hepburn has put together wins over Learmonth, Waubra and Newlyn with relatively little fuss, and these sides look to be at the same level as Buninyong.
Hepburn has had to do its share or work to get the ascendancy in these contests, but once in control has done it well.
The Burras regain Ricky Ferraro after he was a late withdrawal last round, while Joe Malone is unavailable.
PREDICTION: Burra
Not too often does a team come off a 20-goal loss with a chance of winning their next game.
However, this is exactly the position Creswick finds itself.
This is winnable and could easily be the Wickers' first win of the season.
Coach Dean Romeril will be making sure his players have clear heads and have a winning mindset.
Goals have been hard to come by, with just 11 in five games since kicking 15 in the opening round.
This might be about to change for the Wickers.
Creswick's latest injury concern going into the game is central half forward Liam Blake, who is battling a quadricep issue, but he has been named.
Like Creswick, the Saints are right in this with an opportunity to get their first win.
In contrast to the Wickers though, Carngham-Linton has not been in contention in any games with all the five teams it has met now sitting in the top eight.
The Saints have been freshened up with a bye and this will ensure they are ready to throw everything they have at it.
Coach Clayton Scoble said there was a real buzz around the club going into this game.
Experienced forward Mitch Giddings returns in a boost, but Tom Sarah (hamstring) is still not right.
PREDICTION: Saints
This is a big one for Lakies.
Having slipped out of the top eight, but still with a handy 3-3 win-loss record, a win here will make all the difference.
They will be draw level with the Grasshoppers and be well and to the forefront of the battle for a spot in the bottom half of the top eight.
They have a solid defence featuring Matt Harbour, Jarryd Graham, Tom Martin and Monty Judd, who do not give too much away.
The return of Brenton Powell to an even midfield combination is important and full forward Damon Folkes is a constant headache for rival sides.
Matching up Folkes will be one of the Grasshoppers' biggest challenges.
Having lost to Dunnstown, the Grasshoppers cannot afford to drop another game if they are to stay comfortably inside the top eight.
Win and they get a two-game break over Learmonth, but lose and they are suddenly back in the pack.
Rokewood-Corindhap has finally stopped a run of series injuries, but it is going to have to wait before getting Cam Richardson (shoulder) and Hamish Everett (knee) back - not the news its wants.
Lachie Baker has been passed fit to return though after missing three games, but forward Tom Fagg (hamstring).
This is a real danger game for Rokewood-Corindhap.
PREDICTION: Grasshoppers
A new patch of turf for this "home " game for Ballan, with it being played at the home of the Bacchus Marsh Cobras.
There were plenty of promising signs for the Blues against Beaufort.
While a win was always going to be a big ask, they put in a performance to show they are on the right track and just need to be patient.
It was not unlike their effort against Skipton, which impressed everyone.
Ballan is going to have to play even better to be competitive against the Demons.
Doing that back-to-back is not easy when down the ladder.
The Demons have done enough to suggest their season is back on track after losses to Springbank and Beaufort.
Bungaree's opening round win over Rokewood-Corindhap kept it afloat and victories over Carngham-Linto and Creswick have been victories they had to have.
This is another in this category.
All the Demons can do right now is bank some wins and see where it takes them.
Jordan Summers is back after breaking a wrist in round one, but Connor O'Keefe will miss while serving a one-week suspension.
He was offered a set two-match penalty on a striking charge, but had it reduced in a tribunal hearing.
Last year's leading goalkicker Jack Butler plays his first game for the season in the reserves.
PREDICTION: Demons
If ever the Cats needed a win it is right now.
There will certainly be some relief after losses to heavyweights Gordon and Hepburn, but this is no time to relax.
Clunes has suffered four straight defeats, but its form is not as bad as that record might suggest.
The Magpies have not been far off the mark against Clunes and Waubra.
They have done more than enough to suggest they can turn around their fortunes and take the points.
Newlyn has to think the same way.
The Cats have some quality, but at the moment there is not the depth.
This is a game they might be able to overcome that factor and sneak home.
The Magpies will feel they are overdue.
They could easily be 4-2 and on the cusp of or in the top eight, but they have not been able to finish off games the way they would like.
Like most, it only takes a few injuries to halt progress and Clunes has been right on the edge.
Added defensive pressure up forward would make a difference - slowing the flow of the football into their defensive half.
Clunes will be without Bailey Pickering (hamstring), but gets back Matt Newton and key forward John Fazio has been named despite experiencing hamstring soreness last time out.
Big key forwards have got hold of the Magpies in the past few weeks.
Damon Folkes (Learmonth) and Hayden Hughes (Waubra) each been among the goals, with Clunes not being big enough in defence to combat them.
The Magpies will have Marcus Darmody to deal with this time and that looms as their biggest danger.
PREDICTION: Magpies
Not that many weeks ago the Bulldogs would have gone into this match-up as a marginal favourite.
Unfortunately having a handful of players away and some injuries have turned their fortunes around, and they have a battle on their hands.
There is still every chance Daylesford will threaten all day.
It just has to avoid those dreaded lapses which have been seen too often.
And it is going to have to do that well below full strength with star midfielder Michael Cummings and Tom Sullivan each sustaining knee injuries last round.
Cummings is scheduled to have a scan on Monday, but coach Hamish Jarrad is fearful the champion Bulldog might have damaged the anterior cruciate and medial ligaments.
Sullivan possibly has meniscus damage, which could also mean the end of his season.
Veteran Jamie Evans is unavailable, but Toby Maher returns.
Beaufort is enjoying the ride.
Four wins so early has the Crows feeling up and about.
To be seventh is a bonus and if the cards fall the right way on Saturday night they be as high as sixth.
Wouldn't that be something?
Who knows where another win - a fifth in a row - would potentially have them poised to go.
It is a game in which Beaufort has every chance to keep the momentum going, although injuries have taken a toll.
Joint coach Mitch Jenkins will be on hand to coach, but his season is over after sustaining a broken ankle.
He goes out with another two experienced players and on-field leaders Jimmy Vanderkley (back) and Michael Todd (ankle).
Vanderkley has been found to have a fracture in his back.
For the second week in a row joint coach Brendan Howard will also miss the game.
He was unavailable last round, but this time has been sidelined by illness.
PREDICTION: Crows
Now that they finally have a win under their belts, the Roos can play with some freedom.
This might be just what they need.
Coach Matt James said the Roos felt they were trying to hard in early games and just needed be more instinctive.
Waubra had reasonable expectations at the start of the season.
There might not have been talks of another premiership, but playing finals was definitely on the table.
Right now their record suggests the Roos cannot make finals, but it is not out of the question that they might yet claim some big scalps to at least shape the top eight.
They have the firepower with Hayden Hughes and James Lukich.
Waubra forward Brandon Green might be sidelined for sometime after having surgery to repair an eye injury and Will Corbett is out for the second time this year with a concussion.
First-year player Seaton Buckle has earned a recall.
As well as the Emus are going, this is a danger game - not one to be taken lightly in any sense.
Anything too far off their best will have the potential to open the door for Waubra.
Skipton has not done anything wrong yet, but now it starts a run of games which are all potentially a danger to its top four aspirations.
The Emus have an even midfield, but need to find a bit more in attack.
PREDICTION: Emus
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
