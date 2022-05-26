A pathway of remembrance for the 35 lives lost at the 1854 Eureka Stockade battle has been unveiled at the Eureka Centre.
Project coordinator Phillip Moore said the pathway was about honouring all who fell at the battle.
"We honour those people for what they did in terms of standing up for their freedom and liberty, and also in being the people that have contributed enormously in the early years to the development of democracy in this country," Mr Moore said.
"It is a pathway of remembrance, not just for the diggers, but there was some four or five soldiers that also died at the Eureka Stockade, we support those people who were doing their duty to the government at the time."
The path begins at Eureka Circle, where the story of Eureka is depicted across 20 individual panels.
It then cuts across lawn to reach the memorial to the fallen and memorial to the Pikeman's Dog - an Irish terrier that stayed with his master when he was shot at Eureka.
Of the 35 men who died at the battle, 14 were from Ireland, there were eight Englishmen, three from Germany, two Canadians, one Russia, one Australian, one Scot and five of unknown origin.
They will be commemorated in 35 eucalyptus trees planted along the pathway with plaques indicating their country of origin.
Mr Moore said education was important in order for Australians to appreciate the roots of our democracy and protect it.
He said it was sometimes forgotten the Eureka flag was unwritten by the Ballarat Reform League Charter - the manifesto of democratic principles and demands the miners fought for.
"It's important for us that information is not learned just here at the Eureka Centre, but also in terms of the people of Australia," he said.
"We tend to see the flag a lot of people appropriate for themselves ... but some of [its use] has gone to sort of negative interest groups.
"They need to be reminded what this flag is about ... they need to appreciate that it's about real democracy."
The $18,550 pathway was financed in a shared effort between Ballarat City Council and the respective embassies of the nations of people who died at Eureka.
City of Ballarat mayor Cr Daniel Moloney said the Eureka story was not only part of Ballarat's DNA, but it had a broader Australian legacy.
"While it's a uniquely Ballarat story it's also very much an Australian story where we're particularly proud of the fact that here at Eureka, we played a role in establishing Australia's democracy," Cr Moloney said.
"We now enjoy the freedoms that arose back in 1854 as a result of the Eureka battle."
Irish ambassador His Excellency Mr Tim Mawe said the values of Eureka were universal and long term.
"Pursuing equality and fairness and democracy are ones that apply just as much today whether we're in Australia or Ireland or elsewhere," Mr Mawe said.
"From Ireland's perspective, we're currently a member of the United Nations Security Council, so tough decisions are being made on a regular basis in relation to troubled spots around the world where ... basic fundamental democratic rights are being impugned.
"The values that inform our decisions are the same values that emerge here from Eureka."
In his time spent in Ballarat in recent days, Mr Mawe said the impact Irish settlers had on the city was obvious.
"You can certainly see on a superficial level, the influence of Ireland and Irish people in the people that you meet and the signs to see and even the place names ... there's actually something particular about Ireland and the contribution we made at Eureka that we should not forget," he said.
"It's great that the City of Ballarat, Eureka Centre, Eureka committee are not forgetting and remembering - not just the events that happened ... but the values behind it are being brought forward - that's important."
