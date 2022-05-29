During the lockdowns of 2021, Ballarat artist Rachel King spent a lot of time bushwalking and even more time in her studio.
But it was all worth it in the end.
Advertisement
Within 18 months, King had painted a collection of 11 abstract paintings showing real places, objects and natural forms of the goldfields region at different moments in time.
She says her paintings kept her company during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new landscape paintings are currently being exhibited at the Art Gallery of Ballarat's Backspace Gallery.
King said the oil paintings on cotton were named after the region's places she visited, including Clunes, Creswick, Hepburn and Black Hill, and different themes that came up during the lockdowns.
"It's interesting what people pick up in my paintings. It's up to everyone's interpretation. Usually people say they are organic and natural forms," King said.
They are all different moments in time and tell the story of the last 18 months.- Rachel King
Backspace Gallery is designed to showcase early career artists, usually in the first five to 10 years of their career, and is free to exhibit. The artist's work is available for purchase.
The Art Gallery of Ballarat received 60 applications from emerging artists to have their work exhibited at Backspace Gallery in 2023.
The gallery supports different kinds of artists, and will feature a ceramicist at its next exhibition. Ballarat's Unicorn Lane is another space emerging artists can exhibit their work.
King said the Art Gallery of Ballarat had been supportive and helped her as an emerging artist.
"It's so important to have this opportunity, particularly in the region for emerging artists, and to have these satellite cities," she said.
"Ballarat keeps growing as a creative city."
IN THE NEWS:
King is new to Ballarat, having moved from Warrnambool after living in a few other places.
She said there was a change in her paintings since moving to Ballarat from showing the openness of Warrnambool's oceans to the closed-in bushlands surrounding Ballarat.
King said she loved Ballarat's autumn and it was nice her exhibition launch coincided with the season. She is fascinated by colour, composition and form.
Advertisement
King's exhibition, Terrain, will be held at the Backspace Gallery until July 3. The gallery is open from 10am to 5pm daily.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.