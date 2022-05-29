The Courier

Ballarat artist Rachel King's exhibition, Terrain, opens at Art Gallery of Ballarat's Backspace Gallery

By Erin Williams
May 29 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

During the lockdowns of 2021, Ballarat artist Rachel King spent a lot of time bushwalking and even more time in her studio.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.