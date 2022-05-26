The Courier

Jordan Roughead announces retirement from AFL

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated May 26 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 10:37pm
Jordan Roughead, pictured on a visit back to Mars Stadium, has retired from the AFL. Picture: Kate Healy

Jordan Roughead has retired after 201 games in AFL.

