Jordan Roughead has retired after 201 games in AFL.
The Collingwood defender and Western Bulldogs premiership player announced the decision to his teammates on Friday morning, AFL Media revealed.
The 31-year-old has battled shoulder injuries recently and underwent surgery in February this year. A finger injury has also limited him to just one game with the Pies this season.
Roughead joined Collingwood at the end of the 2018, having played 138 games for the Bulldogs since debuting in 2010.
The Lake Wendouree product was selected with the 31st pick of the 2008 AFL draft after an impressive season with the North Ballarat Rebels.
Roughead played all but one game in the Bulldogs' 2016 premiership season and played a pivotal part taking on ruck duties.
He joined the Pies two years later in exchange for pick 75 and played every game the following year as his new club made it to the preliminary final.
It's believed Roughead made the call over a number of weeks and was not driven by Collingwood to make a decision ahead of next week's AFL MId-Season Rookie Draft, though the Pies now have two selections should they wish to use them.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
