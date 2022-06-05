Ballarat's Motown masters live at the BMI with LaNCE TV

The big band sounds of soul, Motown and Detroit will fill the Minerva Room of the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute on June 10 when two of Ballarat's biggest names in entertainment come together for one big show.
The 10-piece Motor City Sounds will join the fabulous presenters of multi-award winning C31 variety show LaNCE TV Ballarat Lance DeBoyle and Gabriella Labucci to perform songs from famous soul and R&B artists such as Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5, The Supremes, Martha & The Vandellas, The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye and Otis Redding.
"When we were contacted about the idea to work together, we were really excited to have the chance to work with Lance and Gabriella," Motor City Sounds vocalist Deb Clarke said.
"It was an opportunity that Motor City Sounds could not pass up."
Motor City Sounds recreates the sound and atmosphere of Motown from the 60s and early 70s using authentic arrangements and instrumentation, Ms Clarke said.
The band will be joined during the evening by Ballarat music legends Stella Savy and Dani Fry. Best known for their work with Vocalise, Sweet Monas and Hip-Popatmus, the pair will reform Hip-Popatmus for the show.
"We are very privileged to be sharing a stage with some of Ballarat's finest musicians and vocalists," Lance DeBoyle said.
"We look forward to sharing what our city has to offer with Melbourne audiences through the broadcast of this event to C31 Melbourne. "If you want to get your heart pumping and feet moving, the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute will definitely be the place to be."
The entire program will be presented by Randal Smith, voiceover presenter for LaNCETV and known to many in Ballarat for his work on 3BA and BTV6.
LaNCE TV is a one-hour-long variety show produced live in Ballarat and broadcast to C31 Melbourne and Facebook. Winners of the 2021 Antenna Award for Outstanding Technical and Creative Ingenuity and the 2021 GLOBE Award for LGBTIQ+ Artist of the Year, hosts Lance DeBoyle and Gabriella Labucci are infamous for being an outrageous and highly spontaneous pair.
Lance DeBoyle says funding for the project was originally received in July 2021 from the City of Ballarat through the Community Impact Grant but was shelved repeatedly due to COVID restrictions.
The Minerva Room is at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute, 117 -119 Sturt Street, Ballarat Central. Doors open at 8:15pm, June 10. Tickets are $40 concession and $50 full price. A table of 10 can be booked for $400. https://events.humanitix.com/lance-tv or via the BMI website under the events tab.
This event will be broadcast live to community television station C31 Melbourne and to Facebook.
