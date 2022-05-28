The Courier

New laws passed to reform victims of crime assistance process

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
May 28 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: CatholicCare Victoria Victims Assistance Program manager Jacinta Wainwright welcomes reforms to victims assistance which includes removing court hearings at VOCAT. Picture: Adam Trafford

New laws intended to make it easier for victims of crime to access financial assistance have passed the Victorian Parliament.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.