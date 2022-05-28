New laws passed to reform victims of crime assistance process

New laws intended to make it easier for victims of crime to access financial assistance have passed the Victorian Parliament.
The Victims of Crime Assistance Tribunal (VOCAT) will be replaced with an administrative rather than court based Financial Assistance Scheme.
Advertisement
Ballarat lawyers and support workers welcomed the changes for victims after hearing details of the reforms during a session with Minister for Victim Support Natalie Hutchins last week.
This is most significant change in 50 years for victims of crime who are injured as a result of an act of violence.- Natalie Hutchins, Minister for Victim Support
Ms Hutchins said in a statement after the laws passed on Thursday more victims would become eligible for assistance and able to access a more supportive system.
"This is most significant change in 50 years for victims of crime who are injured as a result of an act of violence," she said.
"For many victims, going to a court-based tribunal exacerbates their trauma and far too many victims give up or just do not apply for the help they need - we're fixing that by giving them the support they need to recover."
The reforms are expected to come into play in the second half of 2023, helping victims of acts of violence apply for assistance with the cost of counselling, medical appointments, loss of earnings and funeral expenses.
At that time VOCAT will be replaced with the Financial Assistance Scheme meaning a simpler application process and no need for a court hearing for which victims currently experience up to 12 month delays.
There will also be no risk of victims facing perpetrators, which lawyers and support workers say has deterred victims, particularly of family violence and sexual assault, from making applications in the past.
CatholicCare Victoria Victims Assistance Program manager Jacinta Wainwright said her team was delighted with the reforms that were 'absolutely essential' and 'completely in the right direction'.
Under the changes, victims will be able to receive a victim recognition statement that acknowledges the effects of the crime as well as a plain language, written statement of reasons for decisions.
They will also be able to request a victim recognition meeting where they can talk about the harm caused to them and a scheme representative will express condolences on behalf of the government.
Ms Wainwright said that recognition of the harm caused to victims was an important part of their healing process.
RELATED COVERAGE: Changes to improve support for victims of crime welcomed
Other improvements Ms Wainwright welcomed included expanding the eligibility for people who can apply for assistance and including the offences of upskirting, grooming and image-based abuse sex offences.
The reform also removes the current practice of pooling financial assistance for bereaved families, instead enabling individual family members to seek assistance for their own needs.
Children exposed to family violence will be recognised as victims in their own right rather than as a part of their parents' claim.
Advertisement
The laws will increase the time limit for victims to apply to three years for initial applications and 10 years for variations. Victim-survivors of sexual assault or family violence have up to 10 years to make an application.
Ms Wainwright said this was welcomed but she would like to see further improvement in this space.
"Particularly for many crimes it can be years and years before someone is ready to talk about what has happened or seek the support they need," she said.
"The time limits are definitely an improvement, but I think they could be better."
Ms Wainwright manages the Victims Assistance Program for the Grampians region and she encouraged victims to reach out to access wide-ranging support, including help navigating the system.
Other supports can range from making a statement to police, ensuring victims are kept up to date with progress on the case, helping understand the court process and linking in with supports.
Advertisement
She said the new Financial Assistance Scheme will help victims get back on their feet more quickly to remove lengthy delays.
"I don't think it has ever been appropriate for a court system to make decisions, it is not an easy process, it is quite complicated and people really need assistance with it," she said.
Other Victims Assistance Program support includes signing up to the victim's registrar to be informed when an offender is released on parole and Koori engagement workers for culturally safe support.
"We exist to try to make it less stressful and less challenging, so you have got someone there who has got your back while trying to navigate a complex system," Ms Wainwright said.
If you have been impacted by crime and need support, contact the statewide victims of crime helpline from 8am to 11pm on 1800 819 817 or the Grampians region service from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm on 1300 033 818.
The Victims Assistance Program is funded by the Victorian Government Department of Justice and Community Safety.
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.