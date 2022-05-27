The Courier

Ballarat City FC ready to restart its NPL3 season against North Sunshine

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated May 27 2022 - 5:09am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leighton Lauton leads the attack for City FC. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Ballarat City FC looks to build on its round 10 performance, where it stole a point off the third-placed Preston Lions, when the rejuvenated NPL3 side visits North Sunshine on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.