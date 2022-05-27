Ballarat City FC looks to build on its round 10 performance, where it stole a point off the third-placed Preston Lions, when the rejuvenated NPL3 side visits North Sunshine on Saturday.
The Eagles sit four points clear of City FC in seventh place and while City FC player-manager Michael Trigger acknowledges that the club's tough stretch is over, he knows they can't afford to be complacent.
"We know North Sunshine can be just as challenging as our recent match-ups," he said.
"We can't get too ahead of ourselves but we've got through the difficult patch and now it's time for us to start picking up some points again."
North Sunshine will be eager to bounce back on Saturday after losing 4-1 to Western United.
Similarly to City FC's recent match-up against Preston, North Sunshine also boasts a large following with the atmosphere on the road exciting City FC's young group.
"The environment will be a good challenge for our young boys to see how they deal with that," Trigger said.
"It is always a very tough place to go, they have a good following and their fans can often get on top of you."
Young gun Zac Francis will be a welcome addition to City FC's line-up on Saturday after missing his side's recent tough stretch.
Though City FC did not record a win during that tough stretch, and have not since round three, Trigger believes the team has shown positive signs and the recent draw against Preston displayed their progress.
"Our performances have set a benchmark of what we can do from an effort point of view," Trigger said.
"Hopefully we can replicate those performances over the coming weeks and who knows what we can get from those games."
A tough fixture against Geelong SC awaits City FC following Saturday's clash in Saint Alban's with the 11th-placed side in desperate need of points on the weekend.
After earning six points within the first three rounds of the NPL3 season City FC has only added three more points since round three, which has seen them fall to second-to-last in the standings.
"It is certainly an achievable result for us, we share pretty similar form so it's an important game for us," Trigger said.
"I still think there are some things we can get better at but I've seen glimpses recently so now its about putting it all together consistently."
Springvale jumped above Ballarat City FC after recording a 5-2 win over Whittlesea Ranges but now face some challenging match-ups over the coming weeks.
Springvale's upcoming fixtures provide City FC with the chance to regain ladder position with a win on Saturday, but with the congestion at the bottom of the standings, City FC could jump up to ninth.
Ballarat City FC travels to Larissa Reserve in Saint Alban's to play North Sunshine at 3pm on Saturday.
