"I think there's this feeling sometimes, maybe just in Australia, that certain pubs are for certain people - that's a tradie pub, that's a family pub - and for me, from the UK, pubs are for everyone, and we plan to make this the sort of pub where you can come in with the tradie gear and have a drink at the bar with your mates after work, or you can come in after school pickup with the kids and have some dinner, so the idea is to really make it for everyone."

