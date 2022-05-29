Man sentenced to prison for stabbing attack on ex-partner's new boyfriend

A judge has taken into account the 'profound' and serious impact on a victim whose spinal cord was damaged during a 'frenzied' stabbing attack when sentencing the man responsible.
"The impacts extend beyond the immediate and long term physical impacts but psychological and social impacts and financial impacts from lost work opportunities," Judge David Sexton said on Friday.
Peter Jez, 32, stabbed his ex-partner's new boyfriend five times after a 'sustained and determined' attack following a refusal to accept his relationship with the woman was over.
Jez had waited in his ex-partners house and when she returned home with her new boyfriend, the violent commotion began.
The man was reported to have hit Jez on the head with a baseball bat but Judge Sexton said it in no way excused his serious violent response.
Over a year and a half later he still suffers from the consequences of your assault on him.- Judge David Sexton
Judge Sexton said he was concerned about Jez's behaviour as a serious example of family violence against his ex-partner too, abusing her after she attempted to calm him down.
"It shows your inability to accept the relationship was over," he said during his sentencing remarks at the County Court of Victoria.
"Your conduct in moving the knife towards her hand after having grabbed her by the throat and pushed her away is extremely concerning."
The court heard the victim was stabbed five times after Jez chased him around the kitchen island bench, an extremely dangerous act capable of causing serious injury and death, Judge Sexton said.
"You stabbed him to the neck, a vulnerable part of the body before stabbing him in the back whilst he had fallen to the ground," he said.
"When he was in a vulnerable position you stabbed him in the stomach and then the leg. This was a brief frenzied attack."
The victim suffered a fractured bone in his neck, injury to his spinal cord and injury to his bowel requiring urgent repair.
"Over a year and a half later he still suffers from the consequences of your assault on him," Judge Sexton said.
Judge Sexton said he also took into account Jez's personal circumstance when forming a sentence, that he had a difficult childhood, history of drug use and prior criminal history.
A psychologist report revealed Jez's acute mental illness at the time of the offending in December 2019 resulted in a lowered ability to exercise appropriate judgement.
Judge Sexton said Jez had pleaded guilty and shown remorse, would be in prison under difficult COVID-19 conditions and had prospects of rehabilitation.
Jez was sentenced on Friday to five years and three months' imprisonment with a three year and four month non-parole period.
He has already served 305 days in pre-sentence detention.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
