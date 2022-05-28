The Courier

Single mothers launch Ballarat-based disability services company, HERE4U Disability Services

By Malvika Hemanth
May 28 2022 - 6:30pm
UPLIFTING: Single mothers Kaylene Dijs (left) and Dannielle Sanders are striving to amplify the voices of those living with a disability with their new business, HERE4U Disability Services. Picture: Adam Trafford.

When single mothers Kaylene Dijs and Dannielle Sanders met at Fifth Ballarat Scouts Group six years ago, they never thought they would find friendship in their upheavals navigating Victoria's healthcare system, let alone embark on starting a business together aiming to address their challenges.

