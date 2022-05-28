As friends they shared their experiences of being let down by both the public and private health systems and the desire to give their own children, and others living with disability, the best start in life. Unable to find a service that met their needs, the two mothers started their own Ballarat-based disability services company.
HERE4U Disability Services launched in February and despite the pair having little business experience, it was their children who served as the impetus for their organisation, as well as the need to bridge the gap people living with a disability in rural areas face when it comes to accessing vital services and support.
It was the 14-year battle through Ballarat's public health system to obtain an autism diagnosis for Ms Sanders eldest son, Riley, which ignited their desire to start HERE4U Disability Services.
When Riley was two, Ms Sanders felt something wasn't quite right with her son. Her GP shared her concern and referred them to a specialist but from there it was an uphill battle in firstly, being able to see a specialist and later, having them address her concerns.
"Riley probably wouldn't have gotten in to see a paediatrician until he was about five or six because he was on a waiting list for such a long period of time," she said.
"When he finally saw the paediatrician and the paediatrician diagnosed him with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) it was a bit of relief but I knew there was something more to it.
"I asked them to do an autism test but they declined to do it and told me they would determine their course of action depending on how he went in school."
At age five, Riley underwent a Vineland Adaptive Behavior Scales test, which is designed to identify intellectual and developmental disability in children, at his school.
His results came back negative, finding other than ADHD, he presented with no underlying disabilities.
Perplexed by her son's results, Ms Sanders sought the assistance of another Ballarat specialist. However, this time, Ms Sanders said, her specialist not only refused to provide her son with autism testing but blamed her son's unusual behaviour on her parenting abilities.
"As a mum, you know when something is underlying especially when you can see he's not meeting the same milestones as other children," she said.
"The doctors observed his behaviour and pretty much said his behaviour was due to my parenting and the way I parented."
Ms Sanders said it was "soul crushing" to be told her parenting was inadequate, let alone responsible for Riley's erratic beahviour.
"It really gets you down and it makes you feel that it's all in your head and you don't know what you're talking about," she said.
"You start believing what they're saying to you and it puts doubt in your mind that if a professional can't see it then maybe I am responsible and it is me."
After seeing numerous health specialists, including seven paediatricians over a seven-year period, Ms Sanders had almost given up on further diagnosis until she sought assistance in the private healthcare system.
"I just didn't feel listened to here (in Ballarat) and I was referred to see a doctor in Bacchus Marsh, who within three months of our initial consultation diagnosed Riley with ADHD, ODD (oppositional defiant disorder), CD (conduct Disorder) and ASD level three (which is a severe form of autism).
To have her intuition validated was something Ms Sanders described as a moment of pure joy.
"It was really amazing (to get these diagnoses)," she said.
"(The doctor) actually took the time to understand Riley's situation and he asked questions, dating back to my pregnancy, to ensure he got a clear picture of who Riley is and why he acts the way he does.
"As a parent that's gone through the public system I was made to feel like a number but when I saw this doctor he made me feel human and reminded me my kids are also human too."
Ms Dijs, who experienced a similar situation during her two-and-a-half year journey in obtaining an ASD diagnosis for her youngest son, said it was these sorts of health professionals their business hoped to connect clients with.
"We are hoping to get more allied health professionals who express this level of compassion and don't just push in and push out patients," she said.
"Dannielle and I have been victims of a public system that churns in and churns out patients and we don't want others in a similar circumstances to experience the same."
Ms Dijs said her business aimed to provide people living with a disability a voice and the self-determination to live their fullest lives.
"As special needs parents we understand the hurdles people with a disability face and our goal with HERE4U Disability Services is to provide our clients with best quality of life but also the ability to live an independent life too," she said.
HERE4U Disability Services has 16 clients, 13 of whom are from Ballarat.
"We have an occupational therapist and a speech therapist who comes up to Ballarat from Melbourne once a fortnight to assist our clients who have a range of intellectual disabilities including ASD, schizophrenia and bipolar as well as other mental health issues," Ms Dijs said.
Ms Dijs also said her business hoped to bring more awareness to disability.
"We want to bring more awareness to disability and hopefully change the narrative of how people with a disability are treated by health professionals because the way in which we and others have been treated is horrendous," she said.
For the future, HERE4U Disability aims to become a not-for-profit organisation to help bolster their disability advocacy and NDIS support.
"We are looking long-term to go non-profit to help with our disability advocacy as this is something we currently do but do not get paid for," Ms Dijs said.
