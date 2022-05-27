The Courier

Chef Jo Barrett will share some heritage cooking skills as part of Sovereign Hill's Heritage Harvest Weekend

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 27 2022 - 9:41am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OLD-STYLE COOKING: Chef Jo Barrett warms up ahead of workshops at Sovereign Hill as part of the foodie-takeover for the attraction's Heritage Harvest Weekend. Picture: Luke Hemer

There's crickets and 'tiger nuts' on the menu at Sovereign Hill this weekend as a foodie take-over highlights the heritage of food on the goldfields.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.