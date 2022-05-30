The Courier
Home/Video

'This is community in action': collective effort to plant 530 trees in Vic Park

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
May 30 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A collective community effort has helped achieve the planting of more than 530 native trees in Victoria Park as part of a revegetation project.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.