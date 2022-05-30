'This is community in action': collective effort to plant 530 trees in Vic Park

A collective community effort has helped achieve the planting of more than 530 native trees in Victoria Park as part of a revegetation project.
The community planting on Friday morning was kickstarted by a Committee for Ballarat campaign for members to sponsor the planting of a tree through Ballarat organisation Fifteen Trees.
City of Ballarat identified the site for planting and coordinated the effort on Friday.
"It was a magnificent effort. It was a beautiful event. This is community in action," Fifteen Trees founder and director Colleen Filippa said.
Talking to young people today you could see the excitement on their face when you say in 5, 10, 40 years time you can come back and say 'I was part of that planting'.- Michael Poulton, Committee for Ballarat
Committee for Ballarat business members, students from three schools and a group of clients and staff from employment agency WDEA Works participated in the planting.
"Talking to young people today you could see the excitement on their face when you say in 5, 10, 40 years time you can come back and say 'I was part of that planting'," Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said.
"Giving an opportunity to young people to feel they are part of the regeneration of a really important part of our city is really satisfying to see."
Mr Poulton said the tree planting campaign stemmed from a story told at its 'making the impossible possible' round table dinner last year about a community planting of 10,000 trees by 3000 volunteers at Victoria Park more than 100 years ago.
The project was launched at a Committee for Ballarat event in February when film-maker Damon Gameau shared his film Regenerating Australia with members.
"When you start talking about emissions reduction, you have to talk about how to take carbon out of the atmosphere and that is where nature based solutions like planting and biodiversity come in," Mr Poulton said.
Ms Filippa and Mr Poulton said Victoria Park had great potential to showcase Indigenous ecosystems through revegetation with native plants.
"Vic Park has great potential. There are so many spaces that need native vegetation," Ms Filippa said.
"We will be looking for Ballarat businesses who are interested in purchasing trees to do more planting in Vic Park."
Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said City of Ballarat planted a few thousand trees across Ballarat each year with an aim to reach 40 per cent tree canopy coverage in Ballarat.
Planting focuses areas are currently in Wendouree, Sebastopol and Delacombe where tree coverage is low.
Cr Moloney said these established suburbs were created when tree planting was not mandated for developers like it currently is for new suburbs, so there was a lot of catching up to do.
"We are constantly replanting around Ballarat. Even where we have established tree plantings we need to keep planting because trees aren't there forever," he said.
"This planting was community led which was great."
Visit 15trees.com.au/ to sponsor the planting of a tree.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
