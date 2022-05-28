The Courier

Loreto calls on NIDA drama expert to help students face anxieties

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 28 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPOTLIGHT: Drama expert Marko Jovanovic and Loreto teacher Stephanie Greet (centre back) with students Zoe, Tatym, Ella, (front) Mia, Kate and Tannah. Picture: Adam Trafford

SOCIAL anxiety was increasingly becoming a sticking point for Loreto College students to speak or perform before classmates after two years in home-learning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.