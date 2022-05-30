Multicultural council leaders say an annual regional meeting is a good chance to keep learning from each other.
"I just think it is great to be in Ballarat, a lot of good work is happening in Ballarat and we have learned a lot," Ethnic Communities Council Victoria chairman Eddie Micallef said.
The event involved 240 ethnic organisations from eight regions in Ballarat on Friday.
Board members met at the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council building on Barkly Street.
Mr Micallef said the point of the meeting was to discuss different projects each of the regions are working on.
"We can certainly learn from each other," he said.
Each year the meeting moves to a different region, last year it was held in Shepparton.
"There is some wonderful examples of very effective organisational responses to current issues in each of the particular regions."
Mr Micallef said cooperation was one of the key aspects he was looking to gain out of the day.
"Also learning from each other's experiences with their migrant populations, their refugee populations, employment programs and responses to COVID."
BRMC chair Joy Sawiche Juma said the Ballarat team were looking forward to welcoming people from across the state.
"I am very pleased to meet all the other chair people and the CEOs," she said.
"They feed off us and we learn new things of what they are doing in their regions.
"We get a gauge of 'are we successful?'"
Ms Sawiche Juma said each different group will make a report on their missions, visions and biggest achievement.
"Then we feed off that and say 'that is a good idea, how did you do that'," she said.
Ms Sawiche Juma said they are able to celebrate the different cultures that are represented in each of their communities.
"We work in different ways with different needs," she said. "What are the bridges we need to create to bring everyone together and understand what they need?
"How we can we can all work together cohesively in the community?"
Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services executive Sonia Di Mezza echoed Ms Sawiche Juma's comments.
"It is a really good opportunity for the councils from different regions to come together, collaborate and share their synergies," she said.
"The regions are becoming more diverse than they were in the past. Part of that is perhaps because people can work remotely.
"We really need to be on top of the diversity and to be able to support our multicultural communities."
