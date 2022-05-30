Golden Plains Shire is hopeful the newly elected Labor government will quickly deliver on its pre-election promise to fund seven projects worth $3.61 million in the region.
During the election campaign, the Australian Labor Party committed to fund three projects in Golden Plains Shire townships in the Ballarat electorate.
The party promised to fund four projects in the shire's townships in the Corangamite electorate.
Golden Pains Shire Council mayor Gavin Gamble said the council welcomed the government's election commitment of $3.61 million.
He said the council would continue advocating for further funding so the vision of the projects would be fully realised.
"Council looks forward to working closely with the federal government, ensuring that the needs of the people and communities of Golden Plains are front and centre for our local representatives," Cr Gamble said.
"We're very pleased with the election commitments of funding for these seven projects in our shire. The projects represent a blend of sporting and social services and infrastructure, recognising our proudly young demographic.
"It's important to note that many of these projects require more funding to be completed so council will now be busy applying for grants and advocating in the lead up to the state election for partnership commitments in Golden Plains Shire."
The projects the newly elected government will fund include $750,000 towards the $880,000 reconstruction of the Linton Recreation Reserve Oval; $500,000 towards the $650,000 oval and netball lighting project at Woady Yaloak Recreation Reserve in Smythesdale; and $350,000 towards the $700,000 Maude Community Hub project.
In the Corangamite electorate, the projects are $700,000 towards the $1.4 million Inverleigh Active Youth Space; $690,000 towards the $1.4 million project for a new netball pavilion at Victoria Park in Bannockburn; $450,000 towards the $1.1 million expansion of the Bannockburn Family Services Centre; and $170,000 for an undercover basketball court at Inverleigh Primary School.
In the federal electorate of Ballarat, Catherine King of the ALP was re-elected, while Libby Coker, also of the ALP was re-elected to serve her second term in the federal electorate of Corangamite.
