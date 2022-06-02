Make your winter escape a breeze with 13cabs

As the seasons change, many Australians travel to new, interstate horizons. But to make your mid-year escape truly great-optimising relaxation and minimising stress-it pays to plan ahead so you can budget accordingly. That is why 13cabs offers a price guarantee when travellers book via the 13cabs App, helping you to holiday with less hidden costs.

Whether you're heading from Sydney to Melbourne, Adelaide to Perth, or travelling from Brisbane all the way to the Great Ocean Road, there are plenty of other benefits to booking cabs as you unwind on your adventure. Keep reading for tips to travel with taxis like a seasoned pro this Winter.

Book ahead to save yourself time

There's nothing worse than losing precious holiday time tapping your foot on the kerb while waiting for your ride. The key to avoiding frustrating scenarios such as these is to book a ride ahead of time, with a cab company that has a strong presence at your destination.



From the big cities to the regions, 13cabs services New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania, the ACT and Western Australia, meaning that their fleet literally spans the nation. Just one of the reasons why they're always ready when you are. The best part? With 13cabs, you can choose your preferred car-Sedan, SUV, Maxi-Taxi or wheelchair accessible-and even choose your driver.

Take transport you can budget for

When you book a flight you always know how much your fare will cost, now you can enjoy the same certainty when you book a taxi. With 13cabs, the price quoted when you book is the final price you'll pay for your ride-there's no surge, ever. That means less time watching the taximeter while you're in transit and more time appreciating the view outside your window, soaking up every minute of your journey. Plus, who wouldn't want to remove the stress of sneaky surcharges? No traveller ever.

Whether you travel frequently or only every so often-for work or leisure-you can even register your cards for secure in-app payment and to have receipts sent straight to your inbox. The latter being a particularly attractive benefit for those who need to track their business travel expenses.

Don't let your luggage weigh you down

There are many reasons why taxis remain one of the best ways to get to and from the airport while you travel, but one of the most appealing is knowing that there will be plenty of space for you and your bags en route. There's nothing quite as satisfying as the feeling of throwing your stuff into the back of a taxi and being driven by a reliable, professional Driver to your departure gate. Travelling with lots of stuff? If you know you're going to need a bigger boot, book a 13cabs Maxi-Taxi so you don't have to worry about running out of room.

Remember that a cab can take you anywhere

One thing everybody wants from a cab driver is local knowledge, so when you travel interstate you want to make sure your local chauffeur knows the lay of the land. The good news is that 13cabs has this requirement covered. Having grown to become the largest Australian owned and operated taxi fleet, the professional ride service has more than 10,000 cabs on the road-with over 65 per cent of them hybrids to boot. So, no matter what kind of vehicle you book with 13cabs, you can be sure that they'll be a reliable and knowledgeable driver behind the wheel to take your anywhere your adventuring heart desires.

