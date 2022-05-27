Neil Para hopes the change in government will bring some certainty to his family's future.
Mr Para, wife Sugaa and their three daughters have been living in limbo in Ballarat for more than 3000 days after the refugee visas they were awarded in 2013, which allowed them to live in the community, to work and to study, were revoked.
Since then, the Tamil refugee family have lived with uncertainty - unable to work to support themselves, with no access to subsidised medical care and in fear of deportation.
Next week, when the new cabinet of the Albanese Labor Government is sworn in, Mr Para will write to the incoming immigration and home affairs ministers to plead for a review of his family's case.
On Friday Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made good on a campaign promise to grant bridging visas to the Nadesalingam (Murugappan) family, fellow Tamil asylum seekers, allowing them to return to their home in the central Queensland town of Biloela as they await a court hearing of their case.
Like the Paras, they also fled the discrimination and violence their people experienced in civil war-torn Sri Lanka in 2012.
Mr Para was hopeful the election result might see a change in policy toward refugees in the community.
"I have a hope they will take a decision for refugees and I strongly believe that this decision will be in favour for refugees like us," he said.
"The family going to Biloela is giving hope but we are waiting here for a good positive outcome for eight or nine years in the community."
The uncertainty has not stopped the family from putting down roots in the Ballarat community, with the couple committed to volunteering in various roles including the SES, Ballarat Information Centre and in aged care.
Mr Para and his family want work rights and a pathway to citizenship, so he can contribute more to the community.
And unlike most people, he is desperate to pay tax.
"We are already contributing to the country that we feel is our home, and also we would like to pay tax. We don't pay tax because we are not allowed to work but if they let us we will do that as well.
"In our mind and heart we are contributing already and we feel that Australia is our home."
Since settling in Ballarat, the family has relied on charity and community generosity for housing, clothing and food. They receive no support government support.
A spokesperson for Ballarat MP Catherine King said she would also write to the new immigration minister to advocate for the Para family and other refugees in Ballarat facing a similar plight.
"We are waiting for hope but we struggle a lot. We are very grateful for our community but we need work rights so we can support ourselves ... and we would like to become Australian citizens," Mr Para said.
"Many of my friends say you are already Aussie you just need the paper."
On June 19, the first day of Refugee Week, Mr Para and his supporters will walk around Lake Wendouree carrying 20.25kg of weight - one gram for every day times five to represent the days he, his wife and their daughters have suffered - as they mark day 3055 in limbo.
