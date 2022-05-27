The Courier

Wendouree teenager Drew last seen in Wendouree on Thursday night

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 27 2022 - 8:25am, first published 8:15am
Ballarat police searching for missing Wendouree teenager

Ballarat Police are searching for a 13-year-old who is missing, along with his mother's car.

