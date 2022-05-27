Ballarat police searching for missing Wendouree teenager

Ballarat Police are searching for a 13-year-old who is missing, along with his mother's car.
Drew was last seen in Wendouree at 8.30pm on Thursday, May 26 when he went to bed.
Police believe he may be travelling in a purple Commodore with the registration 1RF-1DV.
Officers said it was unclear if he was driving the car, or was possibly a passenger.
There have been no sightings of Drew to date, although he is known to frequent the Inglewood area.
It was not known what he was wearing at the time he left home.
Anyone with information on Drew's whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat Police on 5336 6000 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000. A confidential report can also be made at crimestoppersvic.com.au
