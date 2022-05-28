The Courier

Celebrating Sunday's National Botanic Gardens Day

By Maeve McGregor
May 28 2022 - 5:30am
Enchanted with autumn leaves: Buninyong Primary School pupil Seth Edwards

Knowledge isn't all that takes root at Buninyong Primary School. On Wednesday afternoon, the grade one and two classes proved their artistic and creative worth at the heritage-listed Buninyong Botanic Gardens, collecting beautiful autumn leaves and placing them onto transparent, banner-like drapes.

