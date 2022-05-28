Celebrating Sunday's National Botanic Gardens Day

Knowledge isn't all that takes root at Buninyong Primary School. On Wednesday afternoon, the grade one and two classes proved their artistic and creative worth at the heritage-listed Buninyong Botanic Gardens, collecting beautiful autumn leaves and placing them onto transparent, banner-like drapes.
Though the level of effort appeared to vary somewhat between pupils, it ultimately had no bearing on the final result: a magnificent mosaic aflame with orange, green, red and yellow, flying high between the trees.
"I learnt that trees are like thousands of years old and have been here since the Wadawurrung people," said seven-year-old Miles Kramer, who ranks autumn as one of his favourite seasons. "I love the way all the leaves change colour and turn pretty."
That said, the beauty of the garden's enchanting trees hadn't persuaded him to change his mind regarding his dream career.
"I want to be a marine biologist and go snorkelling and look at the fish all day," he quipped.
The workshops, hosted by Friends of Buninyong Botanic Gardens' Richard Patterson and Lorraine Powell, by design, coincide with National Botanic Gardens Day celebrations this Sunday, an annual event marking the important role botanic gardens play in conservation and environmental education.
"The activities the kids are participating in here today will complement what's on offer this Sunday," said Ms Powell. "There's going to be music in the garden, guided tours and a science workshop involving bugs."
"We're hoping the children come back on Sunday with their parents and grandparents to show what they've achieved and to enjoy our beautiful gardens."
The children's banners will be on display at the gardens tomorrow, with two free guided tours beginning at 10.30am and 2.30pm at the Lower Gardens.
For those who'd rather skip the walk and relax among the leaves, however, good news - storytelling under the children's flying banners is also on offer. Even ocean-lover little Miles wouldn't object to that.
