MOORABOOL Shire will today reveal the full program schedule for its mid-winter Hide and Seek music festival, aiming to reinvigorate towns his hard by storms and lockdowns.
The free four-week festival, starting in late June, will move through Blackwood, Gordon, Ballan and Bacchus Marsh, popping up in venues ranging from an antique store and caravan to an old church, hat shop and bowling club.
Advertisement
This follows a similar bright note as Creswick's inaugural CresFest early last month which encouraged visitors back to the town and delivered some fun back into the streets for residents in the wake of lockdowns and floods.
June 9 will mark one year since devastating storms tore through the Moorabool Shire, effectively cutting off Blackwood, and crippling services through Ballan and Gordon.
Moorabool Shire mayor Tom Sullivan said some communities were still dealing with traumatic legacies and he hoped, after a tough two years, this festival was the kind of "tonic" towns needed to try and move forward.
"We need something to life people's spirits for their mental health and well-being," Cr Sullivan said.
"We've lost two years of our lives with the pandemic. We need to try and get back to normal, or a new normal, and get back to things we feel comfortable about to build upon. We need positivity."
We need something to life people's spirits for their mental health and well-being.- Moorabool Shire mayor Tom Sullivan
Hide and Seek Music Festival will feature a range of bluegrass, indie folk, rockabilly, blues and pop acts. More than 60 artists and 20 venues will form the line-up in the program's launch on Monday.
Cr Sullivan said the festival was a good opportunity for people to explore and heat what the region had to offer.
"It's good to be able to bring visitors back to the municipality - people have tended to stay local for awhile now," Cr Sullivan said.
"People have been a little apprehensive to go anywhere or do anything. The festival can give a little more positive reassurance for towns to say 'we're open for business, come see us', because we have a lot to offer."
IN OTHER NEWS
Blackwood made a striking comeback with its Easter and wood chop festivals last month to ensure a 120-year town tradition would not be lost.
The town's Easter festival included plenty of music from its resident talent in a bid to help bring a bit more fun into the community.
Meanwhile, one of the shire's oldest country fairs has been billed to "spring" back in November.
Ballan Autumn Festival is in planning to "bloom back to life" at a later than usual date with a state government grant to help keep the festival tradition going.
Advertisement
The Ballan festival is best-known for its street parade along the main street and community stalls.
Blackwood: June 25, 1.30-9pm
Gordon : July 2, 1.30-9pm
Bacchus Marsh: July 9, 2-9pm
Ballan: July 16, noon-9pm
More: @hideandseekmusicfestival on social media channels.
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.