Demand for alcohol support and treatment services surges after pandemic

The number of people seeking help from alcohol support services tripled during the pandemic as people increased their drinking to help cope with lockdowns, job losses, remote schooling and uncertainty about the future.
A new report from the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education found Australians made more than 25,000 calls to the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline - three times more than in 2019 before COVID arrived.
FARE Policy and Research Director Luke Hutchins said the pandemic had significantly disrupted the health and wellbeing of Australians, with stress, anxiety and depression contributing to alcohol problems.
The report found childcare pressures and employment instability were among the key drivers of increased alcohol use along with stress, anxiety, boredom and isolation.
There are a range of online, phone and face-to-face support services that people can reach out to if they are concerned about their alcohol use or that of someone in their lives- Luke Hutchins
Along with the increased drinking was an increase in alcohol-related deaths and demand for support services that cannot be met.
"Treatment services are doing their best with limited resources, but we know half a million Australians who need help for addiction can't access the treatment they need and deserve," said Turning Point executive clinical director Professor Dan Lubman.
"We are seeing an increase in the number and severity and presentations, but we know this is the tip of the iceberg. The increased use of alcohol we have seen since the pandemic began is further compounded by the impact of natural disasters, such as the recent fires and floods, as well concerns related to cost of living pressures and financial insecurity.
"More people drinking more often means more people needing treatment and support down the line. It's concerning because we can't even keep up with those who need treatment right now."
During the pandemic, Ballarat Community Health alcohol and other drugs manager Suzanne Powell warned of the high risk of people developing different, more dangerous drinking habits as a coping strategy that could continue after the pandemic.
"We expect people will have longer term issues around this which may take the form of dependency, physical and mental health issues," she said.
If you need support: National Alcohol and Other Drug hotline 1800 250 015 or visit www.fare.org.au/resources/support/
