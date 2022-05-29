It's no surprise that family gatherings for the Bruty family feature plenty of amusing stories about the antics of children.
Five of the eight siblings are teachers who all graduated from Australian Catholic University's Ballarat campus including the newest teacher in the ranks, Laura Bruty who graduated last year.
Advertisement
Ms Bruty, who is teaching grade 3/4 at Siena Catholic Primary School in Lucas, never really saw herself doing anything but follow her big sisters and brother in to the teaching ranks.
And like all older siblings they've got her back, offering advice and wise words on her way to becoming a teacher, with much of her study and placements carried out online during the pandemic.
Eldest sibling Tanya Kehoe started the "teaching run" in the Bruty family when she graduated from primary teaching at ACU before going on to teach at Ballarat Grammar, St Patrick's College, studied further at Notre Dame University, and became a lecturer at ACU where she now works as campus ministry associate and doing her PhD. She is also a Pyrenees Shire councillor and has been mayor.
It's not just about how (students) are going academically, but how they are going with their wellbeing. You need to understand how kids are, and who they are, and how that then helps them learn,- Laura Bruty
Next to join the teaching ranks was sibling four, Claire White, who taught for years around Victoria but now lives in Coffs Harbour doing some teaching but more wellbeing and business coaching.
Then came Shane Bruty, who worked at St Columba's Primary School for many years before stepping up to be deputy principal at St Michael's Primary School in Daylesford and now holds that role at Lumen Christi Primary School.
Hannah Knight followed suit, though started maternity leave from teaching a grade 1/2 class at St Aloysius in Redan last week.
And Laura, the baby of the family, is in the midst of writing the first reports for her class of grade 3/4 pupils at Siena after graduating from ACU at the end of 2021.
"Everybody said why don't you try something different and I really did try to look at other things, see what else I could do, but I seemed to always come back to teaching," Ms Bruty said.
There hasn't been one gathering when there's no talk of school. It's always mentioned in some capacity ... talking about all of the funny things that happen- Laura Bruty
"I think all of us have such a big love of kids and want to do something that we feel has a purpose ... I couldn't imagine myself doing anything else."
As she stepped in to her own classroom this year, Ms Bruty was mindful of the advice she had received from her siblings.
"One thing I learned is how important relationships are with the kids. It's not just about how they are going academically, but how they are going with their wellbeing. You need to understand how kids are, and who they are, and how that then helps them learn," she said.
"Learning is not just do do with content."
While she has taught her students many things in the first term and a half of her teaching career, her class have also taught her plenty.
"You realise you can't always stick to a plan as things are always changing and you have to be adaptable," she said.
Advertisement
"The kids are excited to learn but real engagement is one of the most important things in making them excited to learn and that's when you see the most progress. When they are engaged, that's when I'm getting through and really feel like I'm getting somewhere ... and not just engaging in things they like but engaging in things they don't like."
Helping children build their confidence is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.
Studying teaching through the pandemic, remote learning, completing teaching placements online, and watching her siblings teach remotely, was a big shift for the new teacher.
"It was an interesting time for everyone," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Advertisement
"You build different skills and you have to change your whole mind-frame to switch between face to face learning and online. I'm quite an energetic person when I'm with people. I use my body a lot to engage students which is quite hard online because you can't gauge their expression or see if they are actually listening to you.
"You really try to animate yourself a lot more and use more digital tools, like using emojis to respond. We all build new digital skills during that time."
The family, from Chepstowe, west of Ballarat, all live within 30 minutes of each other, except for Claire in Coffs Harbour, and conversations almost always run to what's going on at school.
"There hasn't been one gathering when there's no talk of school. It's always mentioned in some capacity ... talking about all of the funny things that happen."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.