The second weekend of the Ballarat Heritage Festival was in full swing on Saturday with the popular Beard and 'Stache Competition drawing a crowd of those with facial hair, those without and those who wished they did.
The annual event celebrating all forms of facial hair again took place at Hop Temple as everyone from tots to those who have been styling their facial hair for decades were able to show off their grooming and creativity.
Sovereign Hill's inaugural Heritage Harvest Weekend drew thousands of food lovers to the museum to celebrate the foods, cuisines, cooking and preserving techniques from the goldfields including many finding new favour among today's chefs.
Sovereign Hill transformed in to a foodie hub with visitors able to explore the iconic attraction and immerse themselves in the practices of fermenting, drying, salting, curing, pickling and distilling through a series of pop-up food and market stalls, events, demonstrations, masterclass, workshops and hands-on activities.
The popular steam train shuttles from Ballarat to near Lal Lal and return were also back on track with the steam whistle adding a yesteryear air to the modern-day soundtrack of the city while dozens of other events drew visitors to various heritage sites across town.
Ballarat Heritage Festival continues Sunday. To see what's on click here.
