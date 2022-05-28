Jordan Johnston set the tone early, kicking a goal directly from the first centre bounce, before adding three more in a dominant opening term that set up East Point's 47-point win against Bacchus Marsh.
The Roos superstar finished with five majors on a day where the Cobras' simply had no answers.
Daniel Burton was well-marshalled by Tom Brown and had little influence after being forced to spend much of the game in the ruck.
The Roos piled on the goals when Burton was rotated into the forward line, with Paul Kodorenko more than holding his own in his first seniors game in three years.
WATCH: GEORDY SLATER KICKS HIS FIRST SENIOR GOAL FOR THE ROOS
Down 34 points at the main break, Bacchus Marsh looked like a shell of a team in the third quarter.
Teammates were left lying on the ground, and a lone Cobras goal went unacknowledged.
An all-time spray motivated the visitors to kick five goals in the final term, but the damage was already done; the Cobras resigned to a second-straight loss before a meeting with North Ballarat at Mars Stadium.
For East Point, top form couldn't come at a better time with a trip to Melton waiting next weekend.
East Point 17.13 (115) d Bacchus Marsh 10.8 (68)
Ballarat has made Darley pay for its inaccuracy in front of goal, leaving Darley Park victorious for the first time in eight years.
The Swans led at every break, with Carter Pendergast dynamic in the middle of the park, but were offered leniency by a misfiring Devils forward line.
Trailing by 17 points at half-time, Darley kicked a dire 1.7 in an ultimately match-swaying third term.
Andrew Hooper continued to star on his return from a hamstring injury, kicking three goals alongside Aiden Domic.
The Swans look heavy favourites to bag a second win next weekend against bottom-of-the-table Lake Wendouree, while Darley has the bye.
Ballarat 14.7 (91) d Darley 9.19 (73)
Redan marked stalwart Grant Bell's 150th game in fine fashion, coming from behind to notch its first win in a month.
Sunbury led at every break but fell away when it mattered, with Liam Hoy kicking a goal in the opening stages to give Redan the lead.
Hoy was only playing his second game back from an Achille's injury he suffered midway through the 2021 season.
Sunbury twice drew level with behinds but never found a telling blow; Redan kicking four goals to the hosts' one in the rest of the quarter to storm to a 13-point win.
Marquee recruit Ben Toman made his seniors debut for Sunbury but could do little against a firing Redan engine room, bolstered by Cooper Craig-Peters' return from VFL.
Redan 10.16 (76) d Sunbury 8.15 (63)
Three goals in as many minutes saved Sebastopol from embarrassment, as it came from behind in the final quarter to fight out a 39-point win against Melton South.
Leading by 34 points at the main break, the Burra conceded five goals while only kicking one of their own to slip to a two-goal buffer at three-quarter time.
Melton South took momentum into the final term and twice took the lead but lacked the star power to fight back once the visitors fixed their woes.
Captain Shaun Wyatt, reigning best-and-fairest Billy Lloyd and young gun Jarrod Bibby were all notable outs for the Panthers.
Michael Powell was the Burra's saviour in front of goal, kicking five, while Tony Lockyer stood up with three majors in a best-on-ground performance.
Melton South has another chance to notch its first win at home for the season next weekend when Redan comes to town.
Sebastopol returns to Marty Busch Reserve to play Sunbury.
Sebastopol 18.11 (119) d Melton South 14.6 (60)
Melton avoided a major upset on the road, recording its first win on Lake Wendouree's home turf in over a decade.
The visitors gained ascendancy early in the top-meets-bottom clash with a perfect 5.0 opening quarter.
The Bloods' remained deadly accurate all day, never letting the Lakers in with a chance.
Luke Heaney was Melton's leading goalkicker with five majors, while brothers Liam Carter and Ryan Carter chipped with four and three.
Bayley Thompson starred for the Lakers in a losing cause, kicking four goals from midfield to be named the hosts' best.
Melton takes momentum into its round eight clash at home against East Point, while Lake Wendouree is away to Ballarat.
Melton 20.15 (135) d Lake Wendouree 8.6 (54)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
