Springbank showed it is the team to beat in the Central Highlands Football League with a clinical win over Dunnstown at Dunnstown on Saturday.
Inaccurate kicking finally came back to haunt the Towners as Springbank claimed a crucial four points with a 33-point win 11.10 (76) to 5.13 (43).
Springbank kicked the opening three goals of the match and held on to a healthy lead for the rest of the day.
Dunnstown fought back in the second half and managed to reduce the deficit to just 14 points before Springbank's forwards stood up and made sure their side stayed unbeaten.
Springbank player-coach Andrew Challis said his side got what he was hoping for out of Saturday's result.
"I was proud of the way in which we were able to respond to Dunnstown's challenge in the last quarter.
"It felt like they had all the momentum and we managed to keep our cool and get another good win in the end."
Springbank was able to restrict Dunnstown to its lowest score of the season as the Tigers' pressure around the ground was on full display.
"We didn't want to sit back and let them have time with the ball, we looked to cut them off at the source of the ball and I think we did that really well," Challis said.
"The boys really tightened up defensively after being challenged early in the fourth quarter and helped us get back on top."
For Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins, there was still plenty of positives to take out of his side's second loss of the season.
"I know that our best is good enough but today we just weren't able to consistently play at that level for long enough," Wilkins said.
"We brought some energy after half time and started to get on top around the ground but we just couldn't convert it into scoreboard pressure."
Springbank's Todd Finco led the way again for the Tigers with two game-changing goals in the third quarter as Connor Parkin added three of his own up forward.
Springbank now sits four points clear on top of the ladder due to Gordon having the bye as the undefeated Tigers solidify themselves as one of the league's premiership favourites.
Dunnstown remains in fifth position, with only percentage keeping the Towners outside the top four.
WHILE Springbank kept its winning streak going, Creswick, Waubra, Newlyn, Daylesford and Rokewood-Corindhap each had significant wins
And in addition, Hepburn survived a scare.
CRESWICK had its first win of the season.
The Wickers capitalised on a big second quarter to defeat Carngham-Linton by 37 points at Creswick - 16.14 (110) to 10.13 (73).
Although it breaks the ice for Creswick, Carngham-Linton remains without a win.
Creswick set up the victory with a six-goal second term.
This gave it a 42-point lead at half-time and control for the rest of the day.
Small forwards Lleyton Scheele (4 goals) and Jaxon Thomas (3 goals) did the early damage and then the likes of tall Clinton Robinson (2 goals) was a handful in the second half for Creswick.
Ruckman Luke Ryan was best on the ground in a dominant four-quarter display for the Wickers
WAUBRA inflicted Skipton's second loss of the season at Waubra.
Fresh from their first win of the season, the Roos went away 11.6 (72) to 5.11 (41).
Despite a slow start, this potentially puts Waubra back in finals calculations.
Austin Murphy did the damage up forward with five majors for Waubra.
The Emus began well enough, but the Roos made their run with six goals in the second term and kept it going, with Skipton kicking just one goal after quarter time.
Skipton slips to fifth on five wins with Rokewood-Corindhap and Dunnstown.
NEWLYN kept its season alive with a hard-fought 12-point win over a hapless Clunes at Newlyn.
It was another game in which the second quarter proved to be the catalyst for the win.
Newlyn added seven goals to lead by 26 points at half-time and went on to hold on 12.10 (82) to 10.10 (70).
Marcus Darmody kicked six goals for Newlyn, while Sean Willmott and Dylan Fishwick were prominent.
Newlyn is still two games outside the top eight with two wins, but there remains a flicker of hope.
Clunes has now lost five in a row after winning its first two games.
DAYLESFORD ended Beaufort's winning streak, taking the honours by 18 points at Daylesford - 11.15 (81) to 9.9 (63),
The Crows had won four on end, but could not stick with the Bulldogs in the second half.
Beaufort is eighth and still has a one-game break over the chasing pack.
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP came from four goals down to run over Learmonth at Learmonth.
Despite accuracy in front of goal, the Grasshoppers squeezed home by nine points - 7.17 (59) to 7.3 (45).
The win puts Rokewood-Corindhap back into the top four and two games inside the top eight, while the Lakies missed an opportunity and sit one win outside the top eight.
HEPBURN survived a fright against Buninyong at Buninyong.
The Bombers booted four goals in the second quarter to lead the inaccurate Burras by 18 points and still had a 20-point advantage going into the last term.
However, turned things around in the third quarter with four majors to set up a 7.18 (60) to 6.8 (44) victory.
Buninyong added only one goal in the second half.
BUNGAREE kept is recovery going with a 43-point over Ballan at Bacchus Marsh - 13.10 (88) to 7.3 (45)
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 28, 439.30; HEPBURN 24, 213.58; GORDON 24, 175.73; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 20, 203.13; SKIPTON 20, 181.07; DUNNSTOWN 20, 154.60; BUNGAREE 16, 163.41; BEAUFORT 16, 100.52; Learmonth 12, 96.11; Waubra 8, 88.70; Clunes 8, 84.84; Buninyong 8, 77.87; Newlyn 8, 65.36; Daylesford 8, 50.83; Creswick 4, 38.17; Carngham-Linton 0, 37.36; Ballan 0, 24.48
