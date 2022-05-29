A Ballarat organisation is keeping up with the demand for its men's behaviour change program, with no current wait time.
Cafs (Child and Family Services, Ballarat) has been running Ballarat's only voluntary and court mandated men's behaviour change programs for 30 years.
In July 2020, The Courier reported the wait times for the program ranged from two to five weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, however Cafs executive manager client outcomes Rhiannon Williams said there was no current waitlist.
She said most participants came from the civil rather than criminal jurisdiction.
"The men's behaviour change groups are run four nights a week on a rolling basis meaning men can commence at any time," Ms Williams said.
"Cafs also has an additional suite of services that can be identified for men (case management and counselling) based on individual need.
The goal is always to support the man to stop using violence and be able to create safe and respectful relationships.- Rhiannon Williams
This month, Cafs is supporting Domestic and Family Violence Awareness Month to highlight its programs that are working with perpetrators of violence to help families to live free from violence.
Cafs delivers 'step up' for adolescents who choose to use violence and 'dad's toolkit' as a non-mandated program supporting men who have used violence to work on alternative parenting strategies.
"It is through a suite of interventions looking at early as possible positive family interventions, as well as interventions that are mandated once men have used violence, along with community campaigns that we will start to see a more preventative family violence response and break the cycles that can have been going on for generations," Ms Williams said.
"The process of change can be a long and difficult one and Cafs welcome men who use violence to access our service as many times as they need to seek the assistance they need to change behaviours that put women and children at risk of harm from family violence."
Cafs' men's behavioural change program has evolved over 30 years in line with the legislation and research around family violence in our community.
"We are committed to continue to adapt and change to provide the best service to men who use violence in order to ensure the safety of women and children," Ms Williams said.
Cafs manager for family violence and child wellbeing Tracey Savage said the organisation's work with men, who were predominantly the perpetrators of family violence, was a crucial part of its commitment to child safety.
"We have forged a path with our work in men's behaviour change and family violence intervention in an ongoing effort to support women and children across the Central Highlands and continue to deliver services with an ambition to prevent ongoing cycles of family violence," Ms Savage said.
If you, or someone you know, is at risk of family or domestic violence contact The Orange Door on 1800 219 819 or www.orangedoor.vic.gov.au.
Anyone wishing to contact the Cafs men's behaviour change program directly can contact Cafs client engagement team on 1800 692 237.
